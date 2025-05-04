AGIX ລາຄາ (AGX)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ AGIX (AGX) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00641462USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 642.14KUSD. AGX ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດAGIXຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- AGIX ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ -7.51%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 100.00M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງAGX ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.AGX MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ AGIX ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ -0.000521138909524811.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງAGIX ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0087138372.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ AGIX ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0022165770.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ AGIX ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.016329492180779416.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ -0.000521138909524811
|-7.51%
|30 ມື້
|$ +0.0087138372
|+135.84%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0022165770
|-34.55%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.016329492180779416
|-71.79%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ AGIX: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
|1 AGX ເຖິງ VND
₫168.8007253
|1 AGX ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.009942661
|1 AGX ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.004810965
|1 AGX ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0056448656
|1 AGX ເຖິງ USD
$0.00641462
|1 AGX ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0273904274
|1 AGX ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.2474118934
|1 AGX ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.929478438
|1 AGX ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.5304249278
|1 AGX ເຖິງ INR
₹0.5428692906
|1 AGX ເຖິງ IDR
Rp105.1576880928
|1 AGX ເຖິງ KRW
₩8.9840601872
|1 AGX ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.3570377492
|1 AGX ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.3256061112
|1 AGX ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.036242603
|1 AGX ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0088521756
|1 AGX ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.781942178
|1 AGX ເຖິງ NGN
₦10.2798134272
|1 AGX ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.266848192
|1 AGX ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.55165732
|1 AGX ເຖິງ PKR
Rs1.8084096704
|1 AGX ເຖິງ KZT
₸3.3013483292
|1 AGX ເຖິງ THB
฿0.212323922
|1 AGX ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.1969929802
|1 AGX ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0235416554
|1 AGX ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0052599884
|1 AGX ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.049713305
|1 AGX ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0593993812
|1 AGX ເຖິງ MXN
$0.1255982596