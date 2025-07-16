The concept of "d/acc" has once again come into the spotlight. Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highly praised the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) as the platform's most outstandingThe concept of "d/acc" has once again come into the spotlight. Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highly praised the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) as the platform's most outstanding
What Is the Concept of "d/acc" Proposed by Vitalik Buterin?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
The concept of "d/acc" has once again come into the spotlight.

Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highly praised the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) as the platform's most outstanding non-financial application achievement. At noon on August 19, he made a groundbreaking move by registering a brand new ENS domain—dacc.eth. This move quickly caught the attention of the crypto community. Following this, he announced that on August 22, he would delve deeper into his proposed concept of "d/acc" (Defensive Accelerationism) in an audio space on a well-known platform, further fueling market curiosity and anticipation.


What is 'd/acc'?


In fact, as early as last November, Vitalik had already publicly discussed "d/acc."

"d/acc" is a concept introduced by Vitalik Buterin as a technological philosophy reflecting on the current trajectory of technological development and addressing future challenges. "d/acc" is an abbreviation, where "d" represents multiple meanings, including defense, decentralization, democracy, and differential. These terms collectively form the core concept of d/acc, which is about accelerating technological development in various fields to defend against potential attacks and risks, while also promoting decentralization, democracy, and differentiated growth.

The Core of "d/acc"


Defense First: "d/acc" emphasizes prioritizing defense and security in the process of technological development. This includes developing personal defense tools, enhancing data security and immutability, and using blockchain technology to achieve decentralization and personal privacy protection.

Decentralization: "d/acc" advocates for the decentralized development of technology to prevent excessive concentration of power and monopolies. By using distributed technologies and open, transparent decision-making processes, the risk of technology being controlled by a few and used to harm humanity can be reduced.

Democratic Participation: "d/acc" encourages more people to participate in the development and decision-making processes of technology, achieving democratic governance. This helps ensure that the application of technology truly reflects societal needs and interests, promoting the overall enhancement of human welfare.

Differentiated Development: "d/acc" believes that technological development should be diverse rather than following a single path. By encouraging differentiated development, it can stimulate more innovative thinking and solutions to address challenges and needs in various fields.

Different From “e/acc”: More Cautious and Safer


"e/acc" is an abbreviation for "Effective Accelerationism". It advocates using technological innovation and capitalist forces to drive social transformation, even at the cost of disrupting existing societal orders.

"e/acc" is especially interested in artificial intelligence, believing that AI is one of the most effective ways to accelerate social development. "e/acc" has garnered significant attention in the Silicon Valley tech community, with notable figures such as Marc Andreessen, founder of A16Z, and Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, adding the "e/acc" label to their social media accounts.

Compared to "e/acc," "d/acc" is more cautious and responsible in its approach.

"e/acc" emphasizes the immense benefits of technological advancement and desires to accelerate this trend to bring these benefits more quickly. However, Vitalik Buterin believes that advocates of "e/acc" are too radical and overlook the risks and challenges that technological progress may bring. In contrast, "d/acc" places greater emphasis on defense and security, advocating for a more cautious and responsible approach in the process of technological development to ensure that technology promotes human welfare rather than becoming a tool for domination and oppression.

MEXC Deepens Its Strategic Layout in Line with the Growth of the Ethereum Ecosystem


The Ethereum ecosystem built on MEXC Exchange demonstrates significant depth and breadth, covering multiple core areas such as spot trading, futures, staking, and smart contracts. This highlights the platform's deep integration with the Ethereum ecosystem and reflects its comprehensive approach to meeting diverse user needs.

MEXC has meticulously launched a diverse range of ETH trading pairs, including but not limited to USDT/ETH, ETH/BTC, and MX/ETH, covering a broad spectrum of market demands and trading preferences. At the same time, the platform has also delved deeply into and launched a series of crucial tokens within the Ethereum ecosystem, such as UNI (Uniswap), AAVE (Aave), and COMP (Compound). These tokens represent pioneering forces in decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized exchanges (DEX), and lending protocols, providing users with more diverse investment options and asset appreciation opportunities. It is also worth noting that MEXC offers users very low trading fees.


MEXC has also carefully developed a financial service for ETH. Users can stake their ETH to enjoy stable returns, effortlessly achieving asset growth.


Thanks to its extensive user base and active trading market, excellent futures liquidity has become a major highlight of the MEXC platform. Therefore, for seasoned users who navigate market fluctuations with ease and excel at seizing trading opportunities, MEXC Futures ensures that users can efficiently and smoothly execute their trading strategies, allowing them to capture profits amid market volatility.

The flourishing of the Ethereum ecosystem undoubtedly provides participants in the crypto market with a richer, more convenient, and more efficient investment and trading experience.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


