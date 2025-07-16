What is SNT? An Introduction to StatusNetwork Digital Assets

StatusNetwork Token (SNT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Status decentralized platform, which focuses on secure, private, and censorship-resistant communication and interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) on the Ethereum network. Launched in June 2017, SNT was developed by the StatusNetwork team to address the growing need for privacy, user sovereignty, and open access in the digital communication sector. With its peer-to-peer technology foundation, SNT enables users to send encrypted messages, access dApps, and manage digital assets—all while maintaining control over their data and digital identity. The Status app serves as both a messenger and a gateway to the Ethereum ecosystem, making SNT a key utility token for StatusNetwork users seeking privacy, security, and seamless interaction with Web3 services.

StatusNetwork was founded in 2017 by Jarrad Hope and Carl Bennetts, both of whom brought significant experience in software development and blockchain technology. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that empowers individuals to communicate and transact freely, without intermediaries or centralized control. Their backgrounds in open-source development and cryptography informed the StatusNetwork project's focus on privacy, decentralization, and user empowerment.

Since its inception, StatusNetwork has achieved several notable milestones. The project raised $99 million USD in its June 2017 ICO, marking one of the largest token sales at the time. StatusNetwork launched its open-source mobile Ethereum client, enabling users to interact with dApps and send encrypted messages directly from their smartphones. The team has also introduced the Status Keycard, a hardware wallet for secure key management, and has continued to expand the platform's features, including community governance and node incentives. These developments have positioned StatusNetwork as a pioneer in decentralized communication and Web3 access.

The SNT ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for privacy-focused users and Web3 enthusiasts.

The Status app is the flagship product of StatusNetwork, serving as a secure messenger, crypto wallet, and dApp browser. Users can send end-to-end encrypted messages, manage their Ethereum-based assets, and access a wide range of decentralized applications—all within a single, user-friendly interface. The app leverages peer-to-peer protocols to ensure privacy and censorship resistance, and is available on both mobile and desktop platforms.

Keycard is a hardware wallet developed by StatusNetwork to provide users with secure, offline storage for their private keys. It integrates seamlessly with the Status app, allowing users to authorize transactions and manage SNT assets with enhanced security. Keycard's open-source design and compatibility with other Ethereum wallets make it a versatile tool for safeguarding digital assets.

StatusNetwork incorporates a decentralized governance model, enabling SNT holders to propose and vote on platform upgrades, feature additions, and community initiatives. Additionally, the network incentivizes users to run nodes, contributing to the platform's resilience and decentralization. Node operators can earn SNT rewards, further aligning the interests of the community and the network's long-term sustainability.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where SNT serves as the utility token powering all StatusNetwork interactions, from messaging and payments to governance and network security.

The digital communication and Web3 sectors face several critical challenges that StatusNetwork SNT aims to address:

Users often struggle with surveillance, data harvesting, and censorship on traditional messaging platforms. This undermines freedom of expression and exposes sensitive information to third parties.

Most communication and financial platforms are controlled by centralized entities, creating risks of data breaches, service outages, and arbitrary restrictions.

Accessing decentralized applications and managing digital assets can be complex and intimidating for new users, limiting the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

StatusNetwork SNT addresses these pain points through its decentralized, peer-to-peer architecture, which enables private, censorship-resistant communication; eliminates reliance on centralized intermediaries; and provides an intuitive gateway to the Ethereum ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, SNT empowers StatusNetwork users to control their data, participate in governance, and access a growing suite of decentralized services.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the StatusNetwork Token (SNT) is 6,804,870,174 SNT. The current circulating supply is reported between 3,470,483,788 SNT and 4,015,362,871 SNT, depending on the data source and update time.

- Circulating Supply: Approximately 51% to 59% of the total StatusNetwork supply is currently in circulation, based on the circulating supply figures (3.47B to 4.0B SNT out of 6.8B SNT).

- Uncirculated Supply: The remaining 41% to 49% of SNT tokens are not yet in circulation and may be reserved for future StatusNetwork use, ecosystem incentives, or held by the project.

- ICO and Initial Distribution: The StatusNetwork SNT ICO took place on June 20, 2017, raising $99 million USD. Investors received 100,000 SNT for 1 ETH, with the initial price at $0.0365 per SNT.

- Future Issuance: Additional SNT tokens can be earned by StatusNetwork stakeholders who host and manage a node, indicating ongoing distribution mechanisms beyond the initial sale.





Within the StatusNetwork ecosystem, SNT serves multiple functions:

- Utility Token: Used to access premium features within the Status app, such as username registration and governance participation.

- Governance: SNT holders can propose and vote on StatusNetwork platform upgrades, feature additions, and community initiatives.

- Incentives: Node operators and contributors can earn SNT for supporting the StatusNetwork infrastructure and development.

- Circulation Schedule and Unlock Timeline

At the time of the ICO, a significant portion of SNT entered circulation, with the remainder subject to future release for StatusNetwork ecosystem growth, incentives, and project development. The unlock schedule is designed to ensure market stability and long-term sustainability.

- Governance and Staking Mechanisms

StatusNetwork SNT implements a decentralized governance model, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making through on-chain voting. While staking mechanisms are not detailed in the provided sources, node operators can earn SNT rewards for contributing to network security and resilience.

StatusNetwork SNT stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized communication and Web3 access sector, addressing key challenges through its privacy-focused messenger, integrated wallet, and open governance model. With its growing ecosystem and active community, SNT demonstrates significant potential to transform how StatusNetwork users interact with digital assets and decentralized applications. Ready to start trading SNT? Our comprehensive "SNT Trading Complete Guide: From Getting Started to Hands-On Trading" walks you through everything you need to know—from StatusNetwork SNT fundamentals and wallet setup to advanced trading strategies and risk management techniques. Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or an experienced trader, this step-by-step guide will equip you with knowledge on MEXC's secure platform. Discover how to maximize your SNT potential today!