Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed to provide robust security against the emerging threat of quantum computing. Launched in 2018, QRL was developed to address the vulnerability of traditional cryptographic systems, which could be compromised by powerful quantum computers. By leveraging the eXtended Merkle Signature Scheme (XMSS)—a hash-based, quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithm—QRL ensures that digital assets and transactions remain secure both now and in the future. The Quantum R. Ledger platform also incorporates privacy features such as stealth addresses and ring signatures, enhancing user confidentiality. QRL's architecture is built to support a decentralized, developer-friendly ecosystem, empowering users and developers to interact securely and efficiently in a post-quantum world.

QRL was founded in 2016 by Peter Waterland, a developer with a background in medicine and a strong interest in cryptography and blockchain technology. The founding team brought together expertise in cryptography, distributed systems, and software engineering, with the vision of creating a blockchain platform that could withstand the cryptographic challenges posed by quantum computing. Their mission was to deliver a secure, future-proof Quantum R. Ledger for digital assets by implementing quantum-resistant cryptography at the protocol level.

Since its inception, the QRL project has achieved several key milestones. The project raised initial funding through a public token sale, launched its mainnet in June 2018, and became the first industrial implementation of XMSS. QRL has continued to evolve, introducing developer tools, wallet integrations, and privacy enhancements. The Quantum R. Ledger project has also fostered a transparent, open-source community, encouraging contributions and ongoing innovation.

The QRL ecosystem is composed of several interconnected products designed to provide comprehensive security and usability for digital asset management:

QRL Blockchain Platform

The core of the ecosystem, the QRL blockchain, utilizes XMSS to secure transactions and digital signatures. This platform enables users to transfer, store, and manage QRL tokens with quantum-resistant security. The Quantum R. Ledger blockchain supports both Proof-of-Work (PoW) and, in the future, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanisms, ensuring network integrity and scalability.

Wallet Suite

QRL offers a range of wallets—including desktop, mobile, and web versions—allowing users to securely manage their assets. These wallets integrate with popular hardware devices and support advanced privacy features, such as stealth addresses, to protect user identities and transaction histories.

Developer Tools and API

The platform provides extensive documentation and a rich API, enabling developers to build applications and services on top of the QRL blockchain. This fosters a vibrant ecosystem of third-party tools and integrations, supporting innovation and adoption.

These components work together to create a secure, user-friendly environment where QRL serves as the utility token powering all network interactions. The result is a comprehensive, future-proof ecosystem for digital asset management.

The blockchain and digital asset industry faces several critical challenges that QRL is uniquely positioned to address:

Quantum Computing Threats

As quantum computers advance, they threaten to break the cryptographic algorithms that secure most blockchains. This could lead to the exposure of private keys and the compromise of digital assets. The Quantum R. Ledger addresses this by implementing XMSS, a quantum-resistant signature scheme, ensuring long-term security for users.

Lack of Privacy

Many blockchains offer limited privacy, making it possible to trace transactions and link them to individuals. QRL enhances privacy through stealth addresses and ring signatures, making it difficult to associate transactions with specific users.

Developer Accessibility and Ecosystem Growth

Traditional blockchains can be challenging for developers to build upon, limiting ecosystem growth. QRL provides comprehensive documentation, APIs, and open-source tools, lowering the barrier to entry and encouraging community-driven innovation.

By leveraging quantum-resistant cryptography, privacy enhancements, and developer-friendly infrastructure, QRL delivers a secure, scalable, and future-ready solution for digital asset management.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) token is 105,000,000 QRL. The current circulating supply is approximately 78.9 million QRL as of July 2025.

Based on official tokenomics:

Initial public supply: 52,000,000 QRL (distributed to the public at launch)

52,000,000 QRL (distributed to the public at launch) Initial reserved supply: 13,000,000 QRL (of which 8,000,000 QRL reserved for distribution as determined by the QRL Foundation)

13,000,000 QRL (of which 8,000,000 QRL reserved for distribution as determined by the QRL Foundation) Initial total supply: 65,000,000 QRL

65,000,000 QRL Emission: 40,000,000 QRL distributed via an exponential decay emission schedule over approximately 200 years (mined through Proof-of-Work, with Proof-of-Stake in development)

40,000,000 QRL distributed via an exponential decay emission schedule over approximately 200 years (mined through Proof-of-Work, with Proof-of-Stake in development) Eventual total supply: 105,000,000 QRL

Circulating supply: ~78.9 million QRL (about 75% of the max supply)

~78.9 million QRL (about 75% of the max supply) QRL Foundation reserves: 8,450,000 QRL (about 8% of the current supply)

8,450,000 QRL (about 8% of the current supply) Remaining to be emitted: The difference between the current circulating supply and the max supply (~26.1 million QRL, or about 25% of the max supply, will be gradually released over the next ~200 years)

Category Amount (QRL) % of Max Supply (105M) Circulating Supply ~78,900,000 ~75% QRL Foundation Reserves 8,450,000 ~8% Remaining to be Emitted ~26,100,000 ~25%

Note: The circulating supply and reserve figures are periodically updated and may not be live. For the most current figures, refer to the official QRL tokenomics page.

Official website: theqrl.org

White paper: Available on the official website under the 'Resources' or 'Documentation' section.

Within the QRL ecosystem, the QRL token serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees: QRL is used to pay for transaction fees on the Quantum R. Ledger network, incentivizing validators and securing the blockchain.

QRL is used to pay for transaction fees on the Quantum R. Ledger network, incentivizing validators and securing the blockchain. Staking and Governance: With the planned transition to Proof-of-Stake, QRL holders will be able to stake their tokens to participate in block validation and earn rewards. Token holders may also have governance rights, allowing them to vote on protocol upgrades and community proposals.

With the planned transition to Proof-of-Stake, QRL holders will be able to stake their tokens to participate in block validation and earn rewards. Token holders may also have governance rights, allowing them to vote on protocol upgrades and community proposals. Ecosystem Utility: QRL is used as the base currency for applications and services built on the QRL blockchain, supporting a wide range of use cases from asset management to decentralized applications.

At launch, approximately 65,000,000 QRL entered circulation, with the remainder to be gradually released over a 200-year emission schedule. This slow, predictable release is designed to ensure market stability and long-term growth.

QRL implements a decentralized governance model, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes through on-chain voting. The upcoming Proof-of-Stake mechanism will allow users to stake QRL tokens, earn rewards, and contribute to network security. The annual percentage yield (APY) for staking will depend on network participation and protocol parameters.

QRL stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain sector, addressing the existential threat of quantum computing with its quantum-resistant cryptography and privacy features. With a growing ecosystem, robust developer tools, and a transparent, community-driven approach, the Quantum R. Ledger demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and developers interact with digital assets.