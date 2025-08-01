What is QKC? An Introduction to QuarkChain Digital Assets

QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the QuarkChain decentralized platform, designed to address the scalability and performance limitations of existing blockchain networks. Launched in June 2018, the QKC token was developed to solve the critical issue of low transaction throughput in the blockchain sector. Leveraging a unique two-layered blockchain architecture, QuarkChain crypto enables users to achieve high transaction speeds and low costs while maintaining security and decentralization. This makes the QuarkChain token a compelling choice for developers and enterprises seeking scalable blockchain solutions.

QuarkChain was founded in 2017 by Dr. Qi Zhou, a former Google engineer with a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Dr. Zhou and his team bring extensive experience in distributed systems, blockchain technology, and large-scale infrastructure. The founding vision was to create a blockchain platform capable of supporting global commercial applications by overcoming the bottlenecks of traditional blockchains.

Since its inception, the QuarkChain crypto project has achieved several significant milestones, including raising millions in seed funding from reputable investors, launching its mainnet in June 2019, and forming strategic partnerships with leading blockchain projects and enterprises. The project gained industry attention after demonstrating its sharding-based architecture, which enables over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), positioning QuarkChain as an innovator in the scalable blockchain infrastructure space.

The QuarkChain ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, enterprises, and end-users. The core offerings include:

1. QuarkChain Mainnet: The primary platform of the ecosystem, the QuarkChain mainnet allows users to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) and execute high-speed transactions through its sharded blockchain architecture. This platform enables scalability and low transaction fees while ensuring robust security through its two-layered consensus mechanism. Currently, the mainnet supports a growing number of dApps and enterprise solutions, making it a leading infrastructure in the scalable blockchain segment.

2. QuarkChain Wallet: The official wallet extends the ecosystem by providing secure storage, transfer, and management of QKC tokens and other supported assets. Users benefit from an intuitive interface and multi-chain support, creating a seamless experience for managing digital assets within the QuarkChain network.

3. QuarkChain Explorer: This tool completes the ecosystem by offering transparent access to blockchain data, including transaction history, block details, and network statistics. Through its user-friendly interface, the explorer enables users and developers to monitor network activity and verify transactions, supporting transparency and trust within the ecosystem.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where the QKC coin serves as the utility token powering all interactions, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The blockchain industry currently faces several critical challenges that QuarkChain crypto aims to solve through its innovative approach:

1. Scalability Bottlenecks: Users in the blockchain sector struggle with low transaction throughput, resulting in network congestion and high fees. This issue affects both developers and end-users, leading to inefficiencies and limited adoption. Traditional blockchains have failed to address this problem due to architectural limitations.

2. High Transaction Costs: Another significant challenge is the high cost of transactions on many public blockchains. This problem discourages microtransactions and prevents broader use cases. Current solutions attempt to reduce costs through off-chain mechanisms, but they often compromise security or decentralization.

3. Security and Decentralization Trade-offs: The industry also suffers from the challenge of balancing security, scalability, and decentralization. Many projects sacrifice one for the other, creating vulnerabilities or centralization risks. This challenge has persisted despite various attempts to solve it because of fundamental design constraints.

QuarkChain addresses these pain points through its sharding-based architecture, which enables high throughput, low fees, and robust security without compromising decentralization. By leveraging advanced blockchain technology, the QuarkChain platform provides a comprehensive solution that transforms how developers and enterprises build and scale decentralized applications.

The total issuance (total supply) of the QKC token (QuarkChain) is 10 billion (10,000,000,000) tokens. As of the most recent data (July 2025), the circulating supply—the amount currently available and traded in the market—is reported as either 10 billion or approximately 7.14–7.15 billion. This discrepancy likely reflects differences in data sources or recent token unlocks; the majority of sources, including CoinMarketCap and Crowdwisdom360, report the circulating supply as about 7.14–7.15 billion QKC coin.

- Total supply: 10,000,000,000 QKC crypto (100%)

- Circulating supply: ~7,140,000,000 to 7,150,000,000 QKC tokens (71.4%–71.5% of total supply)

- Non-circulating (locked, reserved, or otherwise not in public markets): ~2,850,000,000 to 2,860,000,000 QuarkChain tokens (28.5%–28.6% of total supply)

- Number of holders: Just over 10,000

- Top 100 holders: Not specified in detail, but the top 100 addresses hold a significant portion of the supply

- Token contract: Ethereum, address 0xea26c4ac16d4a5a106820bc8aee85fd0b7b2b664

- Official website: quarkchain.io



Within the ecosystem, the QKC crypto serves multiple functions:

- Transaction fees: Used to pay for transactions and smart contract execution on the QuarkChain network.

- Staking and mining rewards: Incentivizes network validators and miners to secure the network.

- Governance: Enables holders to participate in protocol upgrades and network decisions.

The QuarkChain coin implements a decentralized governance model, allowing token holders to vote on proposals and protocol changes. Users can also stake their QKC tokens to earn rewards, with yields determined by network participation and staking duration.

QKC stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain infrastructure sector, addressing key challenges through its scalable sharding architecture and robust ecosystem. With its growing user base and expanding suite of products, QuarkChain demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and enterprises interact with blockchain technology.