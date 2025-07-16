What is LOOM? Understanding the Basics Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Loom Network, a decentralized platform designed to enable scalable, user-friendlyWhat is LOOM? Understanding the Basics Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Loom Network, a decentralized platform designed to enable scalable, user-friendly
Learn/Learn/Crypto Pulse/What is LOO...ital Assets

What is LOOM? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
Archer Hunter
FASTER$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006628-1.39%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0005892+3.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06494-2.47%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003441-5.77%

What is LOOM? Understanding the Basics

Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Loom Network, a decentralized platform designed to enable scalable, user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps) and games. Launched in March 2018, LOOM was developed to address the scalability and usability challenges faced by developers building on Ethereum and other blockchains. By leveraging its own sidechain technology, Loom Network allows for faster transactions, lower fees, and seamless user experiences, making it easier for developers to onboard mainstream users into blockchain-powered applications. The LOOM token serves as the utility token within this ecosystem, facilitating staking, transaction fees, and access to various network services.

The Team and Development History of LOOM

Loom Network was founded in 2017 by a team of experienced blockchain engineers and entrepreneurs, including Matthew Campbell, James Duffy, and Luke Zhang. The founding team brought together expertise from software engineering, distributed systems, and blockchain development, with a shared vision to make LOOM technology accessible and scalable for real-world applications. Their mission was to create a platform that could support high-throughput dApps and games without compromising on security or decentralization.

Since its inception, the LOOM Network has achieved several notable milestones. These include raising capital through a private token sale in early 2018, launching its mainnet, and rolling out the PlasmaChain sidechain solution to enhance scalability. The LOOM project has also formed partnerships with various blockchain projects and dApp developers, positioning itself as a pioneer in the blockchain scalability space. Loom Network's focus on developer tools and user experience has helped it gain recognition as an innovator in the blockchain infrastructure sector.

Core Products and Features of the LOOM Ecosystem

The LOOM Network ecosystem is built around several core products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers and users of decentralized applications:

PlasmaChain (Main Platform/Application)

PlasmaChain is the main sidechain of the LOOM Network, enabling developers to build and deploy scalable dApps and games. It offers high throughput, low transaction fees, and interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum. This platform allows developers to create applications that can handle thousands of users simultaneously, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

Developer SDKs and Tools (Secondary Features/Services)

LOOM Network provides a suite of software development kits (SDKs) and tools that simplify the process of building, testing, and deploying dApps. These LOOM tools support multiple programming languages and offer features like user authentication, asset management, and cross-chain communication, making it easier for developers to bring their ideas to life.

Interoperability Bridges (Additional Ecosystem Components)

LOOM Network's interoperability bridges connect its sidechains to major blockchains, enabling seamless asset transfers and data sharing across networks. This feature allows users and developers to leverage the strengths of different blockchains while maintaining a unified user experience.

Together, these components create a robust and scalable environment where LOOM serves as the utility token powering all interactions, from transaction fees to staking and governance, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

Problems LOOM Aims to Solve

The blockchain industry faces several critical challenges that LOOM Network aims to address:

Scalability Limitations

Public blockchains like Ethereum often struggle with limited transaction throughput, leading to network congestion and high fees. This makes it difficult for dApps and games to scale to mainstream adoption.

Complex User Experience

Onboarding new users to blockchain applications can be complicated, involving wallet setups, private key management, and high transaction costs. This complexity deters non-technical users from engaging with dApps.

Interoperability Barriers

Many blockchains operate in isolation, making it challenging to transfer assets or data between networks. This fragmentation limits the potential of decentralized applications.

LOOM Network addresses these pain points through its sidechain architecture, developer-friendly tools, and interoperability solutions. By enabling high-throughput, low-cost transactions, simplifying user onboarding, and connecting multiple blockchains, LOOM Network provides a comprehensive and efficient solution for developers and users alike.

LOOM Tokenomics Explained

Total Supply and Distribution Structure

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the LOOM token is reported as 1.3 billion tokens. The circulating supply is currently around 1.2 billion LOOM.

Proportional Distribution of LOOM

According to available data, the initial distribution of LOOM was as follows:

CategoryProportionNumber of LOOM Tokens (approx.)
Private Sale45%585,000,000
Protocol Reserves35%455,000,000
Team & Advisors20%260,000,000

- The fully diluted valuation assumes the maximum supply of 1.3 billion LOOM in circulation.
- The current circulating supply is slightly below the maximum, indicating that most LOOM tokens are already in the market.

Note: There are some discrepancies in reported total supply figures (some sources mention 1 billion, others 1.3 billion), but the most recent and widely cited figure is 1.3 billion LOOM. The distribution percentages are based on the initial allocation and may have shifted over time due to market activity and vesting schedules.

Token Utility and Use Cases

Within the LOOM Network ecosystem, LOOM serves multiple functions:

- Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transactions and smart contract executions on LOOM's sidechains.
- Staking: Users can stake LOOM tokens to help secure the network and earn LOOM rewards.
- Access and Governance: LOOM holders may participate in governance decisions and gain access to premium features or services within the ecosystem.

Circulation Schedule and Unlock Timeline

At the time of the initial LOOM token launch, a significant portion of LOOM tokens entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting schedules for team and advisor allocations. The majority of LOOM tokens are now in circulation, with only a small portion potentially subject to future unlocks, supporting market stability and long-term growth[1][4].

Governance and Staking Mechanisms

LOOM Network implements a governance model that allows LOOM token holders to vote on protocol upgrades and key decisions. Staking LOOM tokens not only secures the network but also enables participants to earn rewards, with the annual percentage yield (APY) varying based on network conditions and staking participation.

Conclusion

LOOM Network (LOOM) stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain infrastructure sector, addressing key challenges such as scalability, user experience, and interoperability. With its robust sidechain technology, developer tools, and cross-chain bridges, LOOM Network empowers developers to build scalable, user-friendly dApps and games. The LOOM token's thoughtful tokenomics and utility further strengthen the ecosystem's sustainability and growth potential.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus