What is Infinity Ground? An AI × Web3 Creative Ecosystem with 17 Million Wallets Participating





With the rapid development of AI and Web3 technologies, the gaming industry is undergoing an unprecedented wave of transformation. In this revolution, Infinity Ground is committed to building an entirely new ultimate gaming platform—a new ecosystem that fuses artificial intelligence and blockchain to deliver a groundbreaking experience for both developers and players.





Infinity Ground is a Web3-native Agentic Integrated Development Environment (IDE) platform that empowers creators through a modular Intelligent Development Kit (IDK), making innovation as simple as stacking building blocks to create dynamic, interactive experiences. Powered by its proprietary ING Network and Initia’s Interwoven Stack technology, Infinity Ground currently supports multichain interoperability with major blockchain networks such as Base, BNB Chain, and Kaia. By enabling "Super Individuals," Infinity Ground aims to accelerate the creation and scaling of AI-driven applications, further advancing innovation and development in the Web3 ecosystem.









Infinity Ground's core mission is to build a decentralized gaming platform driven by AI and powered by Web3 technologies. It’s not just a single game project, but a complete ecosystem that integrates development, publishing, interaction, and community governance.





Infinity Ground emphasizes "player sovereignty," ensuring on-chain ownership verification of game assets, transparent trading, and fair revenue distribution. At the same time, it provides developers with AI-assisted tools to help them create richer, smarter game worlds.





The ultimate vision of Infinity Ground is to enable developers and players to freely create and trade in a collaboratively built, mutually beneficial ecosystem, realizing a truly digital gaming world.













Infinity Ground's technical architecture showcases multiple advantages in the deep integration of AI and Web3:









Infinity Ground offers a tool called Agentic IDE, designed specifically for users with no experience. All you need to do is enter a natural language command (for example, "I want to design a maze escape game"), and the system will automatically generate the code and content for you. The experience allows users to program with words and exemplifies a breakthrough in the AI + Web3 creative paradigm.









Every user can create an AI Avatar to serve as the main game character or creative assistant. The system supports multiple AI agents working collaboratively on tasks such as artwork generation, storyline writing, game testing, and dApp deployment. These agents continuously learn user preferences, making the creative process smoother and more personalized.









Your creations (such as games, characters, images, or stories) become NFTs or tokenized assets. Smart contracts record author identity and ownership distribution. When others use your content, you can receive revenue shares or usage fees. This not only protects creator rights but also incentivizes more people to join the collaborative ecosystem.









Infinity Ground's ecosystem economy consists of multiple tokens and incentive mechanisms, with the core token being AIN (Infinity AI Network Token).









AIN can be used to pay for AI services and functional modules in games, incentivize creators and players, support governance and ecosystem voting, and distribute airdrops and ecosystem rewards.





The distribution model follows a "community first, capital later" approach, emphasizing user participation value. In the early stages, users can earn AIN through task-based airdrops, participating in development, and creating content.

















To reward early users and contributors and encourage broader participation, Infinity Ground has launched its first community airdrop , planning to distribute 10 million AIN tokens (1% of the total supply).





Eligibility for this airdrop was based on snapshot data taken on June 30, 2025. Users must bind their EVM-compatible wallet address to the official Infinity Ground website before the snapshot date.





Airdrop eligibility is evaluated using 8 contribution criteria. A single address can qualify under multiple categories, and rewards will be cumulative. The higher the level of participation in the Agentic IDE, ING Network, and Infinity Ground platform, the greater the airdrop rewards users can receive.





Contribution Type Description On-Chain Active Users Users who have conducted transactions related to Energy Points or AI balances within the ecosystem. Agentic IDE App Creators Users who have published apps that meet the required number of playtests or remixes, or have been featured in the curated section. Galxe SBT Holders Users who participated in official events and received SBTs (e.g., Hackathons, creation challenges). Ecosystem Partner Project Participants Users who are active in third-party partner projects (such as the Telegram ecosystem). Core Community Contributors Users who actively participate in product research, interviews, or community events with outstanding performance. ING Network Top 500 Leaderboard Users ranked in the top 500 of the ING Network interaction leaderboard. Creation Points Top 1000 Users who have accumulated enough creation points to rank in the top 1000. Voyage Social Task Completers Users who completed check-ins, social tasks, and 7-day streak challenges in the Voyage event.









Total Airdrop Amount 10 million AIN (1% of total supply). Claim Platform Airdrop claim page on the official Infinity Ground website. Unlock Rules 20% unlocked at TGE, remaining 80% unlocked linearly over 6 months. Airdrop Duration The airdrop will last for 6 months; unclaimed rewards will be allocated to the Operations Adjustment Fund. Unclaimed Token Handling Tokens not claimed by the deadline will be used for future operations or the next airdrop round. Disqualification Users who fail to bind their EVM wallet address before the snapshot will lose eligibility.













Infinity Ground's ecosystem spans the technology layer, infrastructure layer, and community network layer, creating a highly diverse foundation for collaboration. This diversity is reflected in its broad and deep partnership network. Here are a few notable collaboration examples:









MyShell is a top-tier platform in the AI Agent space, enabling developers to create powerful conversational Agents through custom prompts and a plugin system. Through this close partnership, MyShell and Infinity Ground will jointly expand the Agent ecosystem, unlocking even more creative potential for developers.









Initia is an application-centric Layer-1 blockchain network designed to support sovereign Appchains with native interoperability. Its Interwoven Stack architecture comes with built-in standards for oracles, data availability, and messaging, helping developers quickly launch, connect, and share liquidity and users.





Through integration with Infinity Ground, developers can use the Agentic IDE to quickly build and deploy Initia-compatible applications, lowering the barrier to development. For example, leaderboard-style creative challenges like "Jump Jennie" have already sparked extensive creativity within the Initia × Infinity Ground ecosystem, accelerating the vision of a composable multichain future.









Four.meme is a decentralized, no-code Meme coin issuance platform deployed on BNB Chain. It's designed for speed and simplicity, enabling anyone to issue tokens at near-zero cost using preset templates and an automatic liquidity bootstrapping mechanism. It supports trading pairs like BNB, USDT, WHY, and CAKE.





Four.meme has partnered with Infinity Ground to launch multiple creative challenges, inviting users to build Meme-themed applications (such as AI-powered Meme games or dynamic image generators). This collaboration expands the ecosystem's user base while providing creators with a seamless on-chain pipeline: from ideation to distribution to asset issuance.





























As of June 2025, over 17 million unique wallets have been connected to the platform, and 121,000 dApps have been created. Thousands of creators are actively using the platform to develop games, memes, dApps, and interactive content.













Infinity Ground is disrupting the traditional gaming industry through advanced AI and Web3 technologies. By leveraging model routers, modular AI development kits, and unified ecosystem architecture, it aims to improve game development efficiency, reduce costs, and spark creative innovation. The platform introduces decentralized ownership mechanisms and well-designed tokenomics to fully align interests among developers, players, and the community, jointly building a vibrant and dynamic gaming ecosystem.





Infinity Ground is shaping an AI-driven society where everyone can easily create, express, and share their unique visions. AI is not meant to replace creativity but to enhance it.









Overall, Infinity Ground is leading a paradigm shift in content creation centered on AI and Web3 technologies. It builds an open creative platform accessible and beneficial to everyone through zero-threshold intelligent development tools, clear content ownership mechanisms, and a rich ecosystem of partnerships and incentives. Whether you are a developer, artist, or ordinary user, with just an idea, you can quickly realize it and monetize it on-chain here.





As blockchain and AI integration accelerates, Infinity Ground is not just a tool platform but the starting point of a decentralized creative movement. In the future, content ownership, distribution channels, and value attribution may all be fundamentally reshaped in such a new ecosystem. Now is the best time to get involved.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



