What is Hive Dollar (HBD)? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Hive Dollar (HBD) is a blockchain-based stablecoin native to the Hive ecosystem, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar. Launched in March 2020, HBD operates on the Hive blockchain, which is built on the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) protocol. The primary purpose of HBD cryptocurrency is to provide a trustless, decentralized digital dollar that enables fast, fee-less transactions and serves as a stable medium of exchange within the Hive network. HBD can be converted on-chain to an equivalent USD value of Hive tokens, ensuring its stablecoin peg through a transparent and algorithmic mechanism. This Hive Dollar stablecoin is integral to the Hive platform, supporting a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps), content monetization, and financial services, while offering users the benefits of security, speed, and cost-efficiency in cryptocurrency transactions.

Hive Dollar (HBD) was introduced as part of the Hive blockchain, which was launched in March 2020 by a decentralized group of developers, content creators, and community members who forked from the Steem blockchain. The founding team includes experienced blockchain engineers and community leaders with backgrounds in decentralized governance, social media, and distributed ledger technology. Their vision was to create a censorship-resistant, community-driven platform that empowers users through decentralized content monetization and financial tools. Since its inception, Hive has achieved several milestones, including the successful launch of its mainnet, the integration of HBD as a cryptocurrency stablecoin, and the development of a robust ecosystem of dApps and APIs. The project has gained recognition for its fast, fee-less transactions and its commitment to decentralization, positioning Hive and HBD cryptocurrency as innovative leaders in the blockchain-based content and finance sectors.

The Hive Dollar (HBD) ecosystem is built around several core products and features that provide a comprehensive solution for content creators, consumers, and investors:

Hive Blockchain Platform: The main platform of the Hive ecosystem, enabling users to publish, share, and monetize content through decentralized applications. The platform leverages DPoS technology to ensure high throughput, low latency, and fee-less transactions, making it accessible and efficient for a global user base. Hive supports a variety of use cases, including social media, gaming, identity management, and micro-loans, with millions of transactions processed daily.

HBD Stablecoin Mechanism: HBD serves as the ecosystem's stable digital currency, allowing users to transact, save, and earn interest within the Hive network. The on-chain conversion mechanism ensures that HBD cryptocurrency maintains its USD peg, while users can earn variable interest by holding HBD in Hive savings accounts. This feature provides a secure and predictable store of value for participants in the ecosystem.

Decentralized Applications (dApps) and APIs: The Hive ecosystem hosts a diverse range of dApps and APIs that extend its functionality, from content platforms to games and financial services. These components work together to create a seamless environment where HBD is used for payments, rewards, and governance, fostering a self-sustaining and growing Hive Dollar community.

These products collectively enable Hive Dollar (HBD) to function as the utility and governance token that powers all interactions within the Hive network, supporting a dynamic and efficient digital economy.

The Hive Dollar (HBD) addresses several critical challenges in the blockchain and digital content sectors:

Volatility of Crypto Assets: Traditional cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, making them unsuitable for everyday transactions and savings. HBD stablecoin provides a stable, dollar-pegged alternative that enables predictable value transfer and storage.

High Transaction Fees and Slow Settlement: Many blockchain networks suffer from high fees and slow transaction times, limiting their usability. Hive's DPoS protocol enables lightning-fast, fee-less transactions, making HBD practical for micro-payments and frequent use in cryptocurrency transactions.

Centralized Control and Censorship: Centralized platforms can censor content and restrict financial access. Hive and HBD are built on a decentralized, community-governed blockchain, ensuring censorship resistance and open participation for all users.

Hive Dollar (HBD) addresses these pain points through its stablecoin design, efficient blockchain infrastructure, and decentralized governance, providing a comprehensive solution for users seeking stability, speed, and freedom in digital finance and content creation.

Total Supply: The reported total supply of Hive Dollar (HBD) varies by source and over time. As of February 2023, the circulating supply was approximately 33,882,395 HBD. More recent data from July 2025 lists the circulating supply as 34.27 million HBD. Some sources report a total and circulating supply of 0 HBD, but this is likely a data reporting issue rather than an actual reflection of supply.

Proportional Distribution: There is no detailed breakdown of proportional distribution (e.g., by wallets, exchanges, or ecosystem participants) in the available sources. HBD cryptocurrency is typically distributed through blockchain mechanisms such as interest payments and conversions on the Hive blockchain, but specific percentages are not provided.

Within the Hive ecosystem, HBD serves multiple functions:

Medium of Exchange: Used for payments, rewards, and transactions within dApps and the broader Hive network.

Savings and Interest: Users can hold HBD in Hive savings accounts to earn a variable interest rate, set by the median vote of block producers.

On-Chain Conversion: HBD can be converted to an equivalent USD value of Hive tokens, maintaining its stablecoin peg and providing liquidity.

HBD is generated and circulated through blockchain-based mechanisms, including content rewards, conversions, and interest payments. There is no fixed unlock schedule; supply adjusts dynamically based on network activity and user participation.

Hive employs a decentralized governance model where stakeholders can vote on protocol changes and network parameters. While HBD itself is not a governance token, it interacts with the broader Hive governance system, and users can stake Hive tokens to participate in decision-making and earn rewards.

Hive Dollar (HBD) stands as an innovative stablecoin solution in the blockchain sector, addressing key challenges such as volatility, transaction costs, and centralized control through its stable value, fee-less transactions, and decentralized governance. With its growing ecosystem of dApps and active Hive Dollar community, HBD cryptocurrency demonstrates significant potential to transform how users interact with digital content and decentralized finance.

The digital token HBD refers to multiple tokens across different projects, most notably:

- Hive Dollar (HBD), a stablecoin on the Hive blockchain.

- Happy Balloon Dog (HBD), a game-related token.

- Hybrid Token (HBD), with limited available data.

Below is the total issuance and proportional distribution for each, based on the latest available data:

Total Supply: Reported as either 1,000,000,000 HBD or 800,000,000 HBD, with the most recent data (June 2025) indicating 800,000,000 HBD as both total and circulating supply.

Proportional Distribution: No detailed breakdown of token holders or allocation is provided in the available sources. The token is associated with a crypto game and appears to be fully circulating.

Max Supply: 2,100,000,000 HBD

Total Supply: 210,000,000 HBD

Proportional Distribution: No information on distribution or allocation is available in the search results.

Proportional distribution (i.e., how much is held by top holders, exchanges, or specific groups) is not detailed in the available search results for any of the HBD tokens.

Supply figures may vary due to reporting lags, blockchain events, or data errors. For the most accurate and up-to-date figures, consult the official blockchain explorers or project documentation.