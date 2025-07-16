ETH 2.0 represents an upgraded version of Ethereum, building upon the initial Ethereum version that debuted in 2015, making the platform now 8 years old. The most notable distinction between ETH 2.0ETH 2.0 represents an upgraded version of Ethereum, building upon the initial Ethereum version that debuted in 2015, making the platform now 8 years old. The most notable distinction between ETH 2.0
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/Basic Concepts/What is ETH 2.0?

What is ETH 2.0?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#Ethereum#Basic Concepts
Ethereum
ETH$3,451.45+0.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138969-0.28%
ERA
ERA$0.2389-1.28%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854+24.84%

ETH 2.0 represents an upgraded version of Ethereum, building upon the initial Ethereum version that debuted in 2015, making the platform now 8 years old.

The most notable distinction between ETH 2.0 and its predecessors is the change in the consensus algorithm. Ethereum has transitioned from its original Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism to the current Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism.

On September 15, 2022, the Ethereum Merge upgrade was completed, marking the official transition into the PoS era.


1. Why Choose Proof of Stake (PoS)?


1.1 PoS offers heightened security at the same cost.

1.2 Under the PoS consensus mechanism, it is easier to recover from attacks. Proof of Stake incorporates a built-in "slashing" mechanism through which most of the attacker's funds (excluding others' funds) will be automatically destroyed.

1.3 Compared to ASIC, PoS boasts greater decentralization. The lower entry barrier of PoS facilitates the attraction of more users to participate.

2. The Merge and Beacon Chain


The Merge, often referred to as the consolidation, refers to the merging of the Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The result of this consolidation is the transition of Ethereum's consensus mechanism from the original PoW to the current PoS.

The Beacon Chain is a special chain created solely to operate a PoS consensus mechanism blockchain. This chain, which does not host any applications or tokens, was launched as early as December 1, 2020.

Therefore, when the Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet merged, apart from the change in consensus mechanisms, no other changes were induced.

3. Effects of the Merge


Significant Reduction in Energy Consumption: Data and calculations show that the energy required to maintain Ethereum's operation after the Merge is equivalent to basic computer usage, resulting in a reduction of around 99.95% compared to before, positioning Ethereum as the world's most environmentally friendly financial system.

Decreased ETH Issuance: According to Ethereum Foundation data, the original PoW chain rewarded miners with approximately 16,000 ETH per day. However, after the Merge, only about 1,600 ETH per day are needed to compensate verification nodes, greatly reducing the issuance of Ethereum.

Introduction of the EIP-1559 Protocol and Burning Mechanism: With the implementation of the EIP-1559 protocol and the addition of a burning mechanism, the daily average burn of ETH fluctuates at or around 6,000 ETH, resulting in an overall deflationary trend for ETH.

4. Why are Gas Fees Still High After the Merge?


The Merge has no impact on gas fees.

Following the Merge, the initial plan of the Ethereum team was to introduce sharding, a solution that would have lowered gas fees within the Ethereum network. However, Ethereum has abandoned the sharding plan and shifted its focus towards Layer 2 technologies, such as Rollup and Danksharding.

Currently, there are several Layer 2 networks in operation, including Arbitrum One, OP Mainnet, Linea, zkSync Era, Polygon zkEVM, and others. Gas fees on these Layer 2 networks are significantly lower than those on the Ethereum network, which leads to reduced costs for users. Ethereum's gas solution aims to migrate users to Layer 2 networks for more efficient and cost-effective transaction experiences.

5. Staking


Staking refers to the act of depositing 32 ETH to activate validator software. As a validator, your responsibilities include storing data, processing transactions, and adding new blocks to the blockchain. This ensures the security of Ethereum and allows you to earn new ETH in the process.

Unlike PoW mining, where staking 32 ETH qualifies you as a validator node with account-keeping and voting capabilities, the more ETH you stake and the longer you stake it, the greater the rewards you can ultimately earn.

ETH 2.0 has given rise to new staking services. The cost of 32 ETH is now a significant sum, which may not be readily available to many users. If you wish to participate, you can choose to join third-party staking pools to receive a portion of the rewards. Lido, for example, is one of the largest staking service providers on Ethereum.

6. Benefits of Staking


Earn Rewards: Actions that contribute to achieving network consensus are rewarded. By simply running software that correctly packages transactions into new blocks and verifies the work of other validators, you can earn rewards, as this helps maintain the security of the blockchain.

Increased Security: As the amount of staked ETH increases, the network's strength grows, demanding a substantial amount of ETH to control the majority of the network. To launch an attack on the network, one would need control over the majority of validators, which in turn means controlling a significant amount of ETH within the system, an almost impossible feat.

Sustainability: Validators do not need to perform energy-intensive PoW calculations to participate in network security. This means staking nodes can operate on relatively simple hardware with minimal energy consumption.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Smart Contracts?

What are Smart Contracts?

The concept of smart contracts didn't originally emerge in the context of blockchain, but was defined by computer scientist and expert cryptographer Nick Szabo in 1994 as a series of commitments in di

What are Miner Fees and Gas Fees?

What are Miner Fees and Gas Fees?

1. What are Miner Fees and Gas Fees?Gas is a unit of measurement in the Ethereum protocol. It quantifies the computational and storage resources required to execute specific operations on the Ethereum

What is Decentralized Finance (DeFi)?

What is Decentralized Finance (DeFi)?

In 2020, DeFi began to flourish, and in 2021, DeFi Summer ignited the market. In 2022, the total value locked reached a historic high of $219.47 billion. So, what exactly is decentralized finance?1. W

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus