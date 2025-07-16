What is BENJI? An Introduction to Digital Assets

BENJI is a blockchain-based digital token that represents shares in the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), a regulated money market fund managed by Franklin Templeton. Launched in April 2021, BENJI was developed to bring the efficiency, transparency, and programmability of blockchain technology to traditional financial products. By tokenizing a money market fund, BENJI enables investors to access stable, yield-generating assets on-chain, combining the reliability of traditional finance with the speed and accessibility of decentralized networks. The token is available across multiple blockchains, including Stellar, Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base, allowing for broad accessibility and interoperability within the digital asset ecosystem.

BENJI was launched by Franklin Templeton, a global investment management organization with a long-standing reputation in traditional finance. The project began in 2019, with the initial SEC registration statement filed in September of that year. The development team was formed in September 2020, and active development commenced the following month. The first major milestone was achieved in April 2021, when the BENJI token and the FOBXX fund went live on the Stellar network. Since then, the platform has expanded rapidly, launching a mobile app for retail investors in February 2022 and an institutional web interface in January 2023. BENJI has continued to grow its network reach, adding support for Polygon in April 2023, Arbitrum and Avalanche in August 2024, Ethereum and Aptos in September 2024, and Base in October 2024. The project's vision is to transform asset management by leveraging blockchain for greater efficiency, transparency, and investor empowerment.

The BENJI ecosystem is designed to provide seamless access to tokenized money market fund shares, with several key components:

Benji Platform (Main Application):

The Benji platform serves as the primary interface for investors to purchase, hold, and transfer BENJI tokens. It leverages blockchain technology to provide real-time visibility into holdings and yield accrual, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The platform is accessible via both web and mobile applications, catering to retail and institutional investors alike.

Real-Time Yield Calculation:

A standout feature of the BENJI ecosystem is its real-time yield calculation, initially launched on the Stellar network. Unlike traditional funds that distribute yield periodically, BENJI allows investors to see their earnings accrue second by second, offering unprecedented transparency and flexibility in managing liquidity and investment strategies.

Multi-Chain Accessibility:

BENJI tokens are available on several leading blockchains, including Stellar, Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base. This multi-chain approach ensures broad accessibility, interoperability, and resilience, allowing users to interact with BENJI across their preferred networks.

These components work together to create a comprehensive environment where BENJI serves as the utility token powering all interactions, from investment and yield accrual to transfers and redemptions, fostering a self-sustaining and efficient ecosystem.

The asset management industry faces several persistent challenges that BENJI seeks to address:

Limited Accessibility to Traditional Funds:

Many investors face barriers to accessing regulated money market funds due to geographic, regulatory, or technological constraints. BENJI democratizes access by making fund shares available as digital tokens on public blockchains, reducing friction and expanding reach.

Lack of Transparency and Real-Time Data:

Traditional investment products often provide limited visibility into holdings and yield accrual, with updates occurring only periodically. BENJI's real-time yield calculation and on-chain transparency empower investors with up-to-the-second data, enhancing trust and decision-making.

Inefficient Settlement and Transfer Processes:

Legacy financial systems can be slow and costly, especially for cross-border transactions. By leveraging blockchain, BENJI enables near-instant, low-cost transfers and settlements, improving liquidity and operational efficiency.

BENJI addresses these pain points through its innovative use of blockchain technology, providing a transparent, efficient, and accessible solution for both retail and institutional investors.

The total issuance of the BENJI digital token is currently $775 million. Of this, $490 million is deployed on the Stellar network. BENJI is issued by Franklin Templeton as part of its tokenized money market fund offering and is available across multiple blockchains, including Stellar, Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base.

Proportional distribution (by network, as of the latest available data):

Network Amount Deployed (USD) Proportion of Total Issuance Stellar $490 million ~63% Other networks* $285 million ~37% Total $775 million 100%

*Other networks include Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base, but specific breakdowns for each are not provided in the available sources.

Representation of Fund Shares: Each BENJI token represents one share in the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), providing direct exposure to a regulated, yield-generating asset.

Each BENJI token represents one share in the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), providing direct exposure to a regulated, yield-generating asset. Real-Time Yield Accrual: Investors earn yield in real time, with accrual and visibility down to the second, enhancing transparency and flexibility.

Investors earn yield in real time, with accrual and visibility down to the second, enhancing transparency and flexibility. Transferability: BENJI tokens can be transferred peer-to-peer across supported blockchains, enabling efficient and low-cost transactions.

BENJI tokens can be transferred peer-to-peer across supported blockchains, enabling efficient and low-cost transactions. On-Chain Transparency: All transactions and holdings are recorded on public blockchains, allowing for independent verification and auditability.

BENJI tokens are issued as shares are purchased in the underlying fund, with no fixed unlock schedule. The supply expands or contracts based on investor demand and fund inflows/outflows, maintaining a 1:1 correspondence between tokens and fund shares.

As a tokenized representation of a regulated fund, BENJI does not implement traditional on-chain governance or staking mechanisms. Instead, governance is managed by Franklin Templeton in accordance with regulatory requirements and fund management best practices. Investors benefit from the fund's yield and operational transparency, but do not participate in protocol-level governance or staking rewards.

BENJI stands as an innovative solution in the digital asset and asset management sector, addressing key challenges through its real-time yield calculation, on-chain transparency, and multi-chain accessibility. With its growing ecosystem and robust backing by Franklin Templeton, BENJI demonstrates significant potential to transform how investors access and interact with regulated financial products.