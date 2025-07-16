With the continuous advancement of the blockchain industry, when a single blockchain faces hundreds of millions or even billions of users, its service capacity is limited and the solutions areWith the continuous advancement of the blockchain industry, when a single blockchain faces hundreds of millions or even billions of users, its service capacity is limited and the solutions are
What are Modular Blockchains?

With the continuous advancement of the blockchain industry, when a single blockchain faces hundreds of millions or even billions of users, its service capacity is limited and the solutions are relatively complex. Industry professionals have successively proposed solutions such as sharding and Layer2. These solutions have gradually evolved into modular blockchains.

1. What is a modular blockchain?


Modular blockchain is an emerging architectural design solution that addresses the scalability issues faced by blockchain.

The core concept of modular blockchain is to decompose the blockchain system into independent modules or components, each with specific functionalities, and can be relatively independently developed, tested, deployed, and upgraded. At present, modular blockchains mainly consist of four parts, including the execution layer, settlement layer, consensus layer, and data availability layer.

Earlier blockchain designs aimed to handle everything internally, while modular blockchain splits various blockchain functionalities into independent modules, with each module responsible for specific functions. To illustrate, modular blockchain is like LEGO blocks, where different blocks are chosen to ultimately construct the desired blockchain system.

2. The Advantages of Modular Blockchain


2.1 Strong Scalability


Modular blockchain distributes different functionalities across different layers. This design not only enhances the scalability of the chain but also increases the overall throughput, enabling the blockchain to handle more transactions and data to meet the growing demand.

2.2 High Flexibility


Modular blockchains provide developers with the ability to flexibly select and combine functional modules to meet various DApp scene requirements. Developers can design highly flexible blockchain systems according to specific needs, while also being able to better maintain, manage, and upgrade them. This flexibility helps improve the performance, stability, and user experience of blockchains.

2.3 Easy Development


Modular development enables developers to quickly build new blockchain systems and scale and upgrade them as needed. By selecting functional modules that suit their requirements, developers can reduce development time and complexity, thus improving development efficiency. This simplified development process helps accelerate the promotion and adoption of blockchain technology.

3. The Disadvantages of Modular Blockchain


3.1 Increased Learning Curve


Compared to the integrated blockchain systems of the past, building modular blockchains poses greater challenges. This complexity increases the difficulty for users and developers to learn, potentially impacting the adoption and development speed of applications.

3.2 Limited Testing


Unlike integrated networks like Ethereum or Bitcoin, actual testing of modular networks is limited. Mature chains have undergone extensive testing and verification, while doubts remain about whether modular networks can smoothly adapt to high-traffic real-world environments.

3.3 Early Stage Development


Modular blockchain development is still in its infancy. Despite significant interest in modular networks from the market, these networks currently lack the extensive real-world testing and validation required for mature networks. Modular blockchains are still in the early stages of development, with long-term stability and effectiveness still uncertain.

4. Representative Modular Blockchain Projects


4.1 Celestia (TIA)


Celestia is the first modular blockchain network to go live, serving as a network for storing transaction records and providing data availability. Adopting a modular architecture, Celestia allows developers to customize blockchain solutions by selecting and combining different functional modules according to specific needs.

4.2 Omni Network (OMNI)


Omni Network is an Ethereum interoperability infrastructure designed to provide interoperability for Rollup networks such as Op, Arb, zkS, and Stark. It serves as the core infrastructure for all Rollup networks and modular applications on Ethereum, enabling seamless and secure cross-Rollup user experiences. Omni offers a secure, efficient, and globally compatible framework, presenting Ethereum as a single, unified operating system for users and developers.

4.3 AltLayer (ALT)


AltLayer is a temporary scaling layer built on Optimistic Rollups, connecting with Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Cosmos, and even Layer1 and Layer2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism.

AltLayer supports multiple chains and virtual machines (VMs), with default support for EVM and WASM. Therefore, AltLayer is not confined to a single Layer1 or Layer2 solution but serves as a modular and pluggable scaling solution for all EVM and WASM-compatible chains.

4.4 Dymension (DYM)


Dymension is known for its modular blockchain RollApps serving as user interfaces. These RollApps support various applications, from gaming to DeFi and NFT markets. At its core is the Dymension Hub, akin to a server backend, responsible for coordinating network actions, managing RollApp queries, and maintaining system-wide consistency.

4.5 Mantle Network (MNT)


Mantle Network is a Layer 2 scaling solution that combines optimistic rollups with advanced data availability using a modular architecture to enhance Ethereum mainnet throughput and reduce costs.

5. How to Purchase Modular Tokens


MEXC has listed modular blockchain-related tokens such as TIA, OMNI, MNT, DYM, and ALT. You can purchase these spot tokens on the MEXC platform.

Let's take purchasing TIA as an example. Open the MEXC App on your mobile phone, enter "TIA" in the search bar at the top, and select "TIA" in the "Spot" section. On the K-line chart page, tap on [Buy]. Then, select the order type and fill in the information such as the order quantity. Finally, tap on [Buy TIA] to complete the purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

