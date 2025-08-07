REX Price History: Patterns Every Trader Should Know

Historical price analysis in cryptocurrency markets is a fundamental research methodology that examines past price movements to identify patterns, trends, and market behaviors that may inform future price action. For REX investors, understanding the token's historical volatility patterns and key support/resistance levels provides essential context for making informed investment decisions. While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, historical analysis remains one of the most powerful tools in any crypto investor's arsenal. When studying REX's price history, investors should focus on major market cycles, volume patterns during significant moves, and the token's reaction to external market events. This comprehensive approach helps identify potential entry and exit points and gauge market sentiment during different phases of REX's evolution. By understanding how REX has responded to previous market conditions, investors can better prepare for similar scenarios in the future.

REX was launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with a maximum supply of 3,000,000,000 REX tokens and a circulating supply of approximately 1.95 billion REX tokens as of June 2025. Its early days were characterized by relatively low liquidity and modest trading volume, typical for new cryptocurrency projects. The first significant REX price movement occurred in December 2024, when REX reached its all-time high of $0.08127 on December 18, 2024, during a period of widespread crypto market enthusiasm and increased adoption of AI-driven Web3 applications. This was followed by a prolonged correction, with REX declining to its lowest price of $0.00469 by June 17, 2025, establishing a critical REX support level at this price. The most notable REX bull run in REX's history began in late 2024, pushing the price from sub-cent levels to its record peak in just a few months, representing a substantial percentage increase. This phase was driven by increasing REX adoption, enhanced functionality through the launch of REVOX's AI super-apps, and broader market recognition of decentralized AI infrastructure.

Throughout its history, REX has displayed several recurring technical patterns that technical analysts monitor closely. The most reliable REX pattern has been the formation of ascending triangles before significant upward breakouts, which has occurred frequently during consolidation phases after major moves. These patterns are particularly visible on the weekly REX chart, offering a clearer perspective on the token's long-term trajectory. REX's historical chart reveals key REX support levels at $0.0047, $0.01, and $0.02, which have repeatedly acted as price floors during corrections. Similarly, REX resistance levels at $0.04 and $0.08 have proven challenging to overcome, requiring exceptional market momentum and volume to break through. The long-term trendline connecting REX's major lows since its inception provides a critical benchmark for identifying potential trend reversals and serves as a fundamental reference point for technical analysts.

REX's price history has been significantly influenced by broader cryptocurrency market trends, with a notably strong correlation to Bitcoin's price movements during major market shifts. This correlation has gradually decreased over time as REX has established its unique value proposition and user base through its AI-driven Web3 infrastructure. Regulatory developments have played a decisive role in REX's price trajectory. The announcement of favorable regulatory clarity in key markets in late 2024 triggered a significant REX rally, while regulatory uncertainty in major economies in early 2025 contributed to a sharp REX correction. Additionally, REX's price has responded positively to technological advancements, particularly the major REX network upgrade in late 2024 that enhanced transaction throughput and reduced fees, resulting in a substantial REX price appreciation over the following months.

When compared to other cryptocurrencies, REX has exhibited distinctive volatility characteristics. During its early stages, REX experienced volatility levels approximately 20% higher than Bitcoin, which is typical for emerging digital assets. However, as the REX project matured, its volatility gradually decreased, now averaging approximately 5–8% daily REX price fluctuations compared to Bitcoin's 3–5% and Ethereum's 4–6%. Analysis of REX's historical data reveals noticeable seasonal patterns, with higher REX volatility typically occurring in Q1 and Q4 of each year. This seasonality correlates with increased REX trading volume during these periods, suggesting that larger market participants may be more active during these timeframes. Furthermore, REX has demonstrated a distinct REX market cycle that typically spans 6–9 months, characterized by accumulation phases, rapid REX price appreciation, distribution, and correction periods, providing a potential framework for anticipating future REX market phases.

The historical price analysis of REX offers several valuable insights for REX investors. First, the REX token has demonstrated resilience following major market corrections, typically recovering 70–80% of losses within 3–6 months after significant drawdowns. Second, REX accumulation periods characterized by low volatility and steady volume have historically preceded major upward REX price movements. To transform these historical insights into effective trading strategies, explore our 'REX Trading Complete Guide: From Getting Started to Hands-On Trading.' This comprehensive resource provides practical frameworks for executing REX trades based on historical patterns, risk management techniques tailored to REX's volatility profile, and step-by-step instructions for both beginners and experienced REX traders.