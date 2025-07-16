Amid the rapid evolution of blockchain and cryptocurrency, memecoins have emerged as a unique digital asset class, capturing global investor attention with their viral spread and community-drivenAmid the rapid evolution of blockchain and cryptocurrency, memecoins have emerged as a unique digital asset class, capturing global investor attention with their viral spread and community-driven
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/PoM Consens...lized Value

PoM Consensus Reshapes Meme Economy: M Token Ushers in an Era of Decentralized Value

Beginner
Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
Memecoin
MEME$0.001532+0.45%
MemeCore
M$2.45605+2.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006597-1.00%
ERA
ERA$0.2393-0.45%
Farcana
FAR$0.00057-4.04%

Amid the rapid evolution of blockchain and cryptocurrency, memecoins have emerged as a unique digital asset class, capturing global investor attention with their viral spread and community-driven nature. Yet, the potential of memecoins extends far beyond speculative trading. MemeCore, a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for memecoins, officially launched on February 12, 2025, with a mission to connect creators and communities through memes and decentralized applications (dApps), creating a vibrant meme-driven economic ecosystem. MemeCore is an experimental intersection of culture and economics. Its vision is to elevate memecoins from mere internet content to vehicles for currency, governance, and creative expression.

This article explores MemeCore's project overview, technical highlights, underlying logic, and the tokenomics and use cases of its native token, M. Through a comprehensive analysis of MemeCore's ecosystem, partnerships, and future potential, we uncover how the project is opening new possibilities in the blockchain space.

1. MemeCore Overview


MemeCore is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for memecoins, designed to be a decentralized playground where creators, investors, and communities can interact through memes and dApps. Its core mission is to foster and sustain a viral meme economy—empowering anyone to issue tokens, profit from cultural contributions, and build freely in a decentralized, meme-native environment. MemeCore envisions memecoins as tools for shared ownership and viral innovation, where every social post, meme remix, or on-chain interaction becomes part of an economic feedback loop—driving a participatory ecosystem where culture becomes capital.

What sets MemeCore apart is its focused approach to the memecoin market. Unlike general-purpose Layer 1s such as Solana, MemeCore offers tailored features like enhanced liquidity incentives, seamless cross-chain interaction, and robust community engagement tools to attract meme-focused projects and users. Additionally, MemeCore is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible, enabling smooth interoperability with Ethereum and other EVM chains—broadening its appeal and attracting more projects and liquidity into its ecosystem.

2. MemeCore's Technical Highlight: Proof of Meme (PoM) Consensus Mechanism


At the heart of MemeCore's innovation lies its proprietary Proof of Meme (PoM) consensus mechanism. PoM is a novel model that integrates social virality, community participation, and decentralized governance into the security and incentive structures of the blockchain. Below are the key technical features of the PoM system:

2.1 Cross-Chain Staking


PoM enables users to stake memecoins from other blockchains to validators on the MemeCore network. This cross-chain staking not only enhances network security but also positions MemeCore as a multi-chain hub for memecoins, promoting greater diversity and liquidity within the ecosystem.

2.2 Dual Block Rewards


MemeCore adopts a dual reward structure, distributing both M tokens and ERC-20 tokens to validators and stakers for participating in block production. This mechanism encourages broader participation, ensuring network activity and long-term economic sustainability.

2.3 Validator Requirements and Elections


To become a validator on MemeCore, participants must stake at least 7 million M tokens. Every 70 seconds (i.e., every 10 blocks), the top 7 validators are elected based on staking rankings. This dynamic election system promotes competition and decentralization in block validation.

2.4 ERC-20 Vault Mechanism


MemeCore automatically creates a Vault for each ERC-20 token minted on its platform, locking 5% of the total token supply and distributing it gradually over 1,000 days. This design provides long-term liquidity support and rewards long-term holders and contributors.

2.5 Reward Distribution


PoM features a well-structured reward allocation model:

Validators: 99% of block rewards are equally distributed among the top 7 validators. The validator who produces the block receives an additional 1% bonus.
Stakers: 24% of rewards are allocated to memecoin stakers (with a 15% validator commission) while 75% go to M token stakers (with a 10% validator commission).

This reward design ensures aligned incentives between validators and stakers while encouraging active participation from both memecoin and M token holders.

3. MemeCore's Foundation: The Meme 2.0 Vision


MemeCore is founded on the concept of "Meme 2.0"—a vision where memecoins evolve beyond speculation to become tools for culture, value exchange, and community coordination. In this paradigm, memes serve not only as content but also as currency, governance mechanisms, and creative expressions. Leveraging its PoM consensus, MemeCore connects off-chain social influence (e.g., viral meme sharing) with on-chain activity (e.g., staking and trading), forming a dynamic economic feedback loop that rewards user engagement and content creation.

Purpose-built for memecoins, MemeCore distinguishes itself from general-purpose Layer 1s like Solana by offering customized features such as enhanced liquidity incentives, seamless cross-chain integration, and community-centric reward models. Its EVM compatibility further boosts adoption by enabling easy integration with Ethereum-based projects and liquidity. Nonetheless, MemeCore must demonstrate clear strengths in performance and community activation to gain a competitive edge in the crowded Layer 1 ecosystem.

4. M Token: Core of the MemeCore Ecosystem


The M token is the native utility token of the MemeCore ecosystem, with a maximum supply of 10 billion. It plays a central role in network operations, governance, and economic activity—serving as the foundational asset that powers the ecosystem.

4.1 M Token Use Cases


M token serves several key functions within MemeCore:

Network Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transactions on the MemeCore mainnet, ensuring network security and operational efficiency.
PoM Participation: Required by validators for proposing and validating blocks, central to the PoM consensus mechanism.
Staking Asset: Users can stake M tokens to validators to earn rewards, enhance network security, and generate passive income.
Governance Rights: Token holders can participate in decentralized governance and vote on key decisions regarding the network's future.

4.2 Tokenomics



The total supply of M token is capped at 5 billion (5,000,000,000 M). The allocation strategy is designed to support long-term ecosystem sustainability, incentivize community engagement, and balance team and governance needs.

Detailed token distribution is as follows

58% – Community: The largest allocation reflects the project's strong emphasis on community-led growth and decentralization. Incentives will drive ecosystem expansion and user participation.

15% – Foundation: Reserved to fund ongoing development, including technical upgrades, ecosystem support, partnerships, and marketing efforts.

13% – Core Contributors: Allocated to reward early contributors and technical team members, helping retain talent essential for long-term project success.

12% – Investors: Designated for early backers who provided critical funding and resources during the project's formative stages.

2% – Meme Treasury: A special reserve dedicated to meme culture development, community engagement, and brand promotion—aimed at strengthening the project's cultural impact and user loyalty.

5. MemeCore Ecosystem and Use Cases


The MemeCore ecosystem comprises a range of projects and applications that work together to support the creation, trading, and community engagement around memecoins. Below are some key components and their respective functions:
Project Name
Description
Link
MemeX
A platform that allows creators to easily mint and distribute memecoins.
https://memex.xyz/
PUPA
Simplifies the process of creating new tokens on MemeCore.
https://pupa.memecore.com/token-mint
Everyswap
Enables token trading within the MemeCore ecosystem.
https://everyswap.io/swap
MemeCore Stake
Allows users to stake M tokens to earn rewards.
https://memecore.network/stake
SQD
Provides data insights for memecoin traders and creators.
https://www.sqd.ai/

These projects collectively form a rich and interconnected ecosystem, enhancing MemeCore's utility and appeal. MemeCore also promotes innovation through its Ecosystem Integration Grant Program, encouraging new projects to join the mainnet across various sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and social applications.

6. Partnerships and Collaboration


MemeCore's strategic partnership with the Neo blockchain marks a significant milestone in its development. Neo, an open-source smart contract platform dedicated to advancing the smart economy, provided early infrastructure support and community alignment to accelerate MemeCore's growth. This collaboration aims to usher in the Meme 2.0 era by combining social virality with decentralized governance to create a new meme-driven application ecosystem.

The partnership has not only strengthened MemeCore's technical foundation but also expanded its market reach through Neo's community resources. Looking ahead, MemeCore is likely to establish additional collaborations with other blockchains and projects to further solidify its leadership in the memecoin space.

7. Future Outlook: The Rise of Meme 2.0


MemeCore is at the forefront of the Meme 2.0 revolution, a paradigm shift that redefines memecoins as tools for culture, economics, and governance rather than mere speculative assets. Through its PoM consensus, EVM compatibility, and robust ecosystem, MemeCore offers unprecedented opportunities for the creation, trading, and community engagement of memecoins.

That said, MemeCore faces strong competition from high-performance chains like Solana, which has become a leading memecoin ecosystem thanks to its speed and low fees—successfully incubating popular tokens such as BONK, WIF, and POPCAT. To stand out, MemeCore must deliver superior liquidity incentives, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and exceptional community engagement tools.

As the ecosystem continues to expand and new projects come on board, MemeCore is well-positioned to become a core infrastructure layer for the memecoin market. Its unique blend of cultural focus, technical innovation, and commitment to decentralized governance sets it apart within the broader blockchain landscape.

8. How to Buy M Tokens on MEXC


MemeCore represents a powerful fusion of blockchain technology and meme culture. Through its innovative PoM consensus, robust tokenomics, and vibrant ecosystem, it offers a decentralized platform for creativity and community-driven growth. As the core of this ecosystem, M token powers transactions, governance, and incentivizes participation through a dual reward mechanism. MemeCore's strategic partnership with Neo further enhances its technical foundation and market potential.

The M token is now listed on MEXC. Don't miss this early opportunity to get ahead in a promising new sector. To purchase M token on MEXC, follow these steps:

1) Log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website.
2) Search "M" in the search bar and select its Spot trading pair.
3) Choose your order type, enter the desired amount and price, and complete your trade.


Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

What is 375ai (EAT)? Complete Guide to the World's First Decentralized Edge Data Intelligence Network

TL;DR1) Decentralized Edge Intelligence: 375ai has built the world’s first decentralized edge data intelligence network that performs real-time AI processing and analysis at the data source.2) Dual Pr

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus