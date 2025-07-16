1. Transfers FAQ (Deposits & Withdrawals) 1.1 Are there fees for transfers between CEX and DEX+? Yes. Transferring assets between the MEXC Exchange (CEX) and DEX+ requires on-chain confirmation,1. Transfers FAQ (Deposits & Withdrawals) 1.1 Are there fees for transfers between CEX and DEX+? Yes. Transferring assets between the MEXC Exchange (CEX) and DEX+ requires on-chain confirmation,
MEXC DEX+ FAQ

Jul 16, 2025
1. Transfers FAQ (Deposits & Withdrawals)


1.1 Are there fees for transfers between CEX and DEX+?

Yes. Transferring assets between the MEXC Exchange (CEX) and DEX+ requires on-chain confirmation, recording, and packaging of the transaction. Users must pay the corresponding network fees, which vary depending on network congestion, market conditions, and other factors.

1.2 Are there limits on transfers between CEX and DEX+?

There are no transfer limits. However, when transferring from CEX to DEX+, you must meet the CEX minimum withdrawal amount.

1.3 Why are on-chain assets and DEX+ account assets inconsistent?

The assets page filters out assets below 0.1 USDT.
Due to on-chain parsing issues, some tokens may lack transfer records or detailed fund information, but this does not affect your actual balance on the address. Neither situation affects your actual balance, and you can still view available quantities and trade tokens in the order selling interface.

1.4 What if I deposit unsupported tokens from an external source?

Currently, we do not support returning or crediting unsupported tokens. To avoid asset loss, we recommend depositing only the mainnet tokens supported by DEX+.

2. Trading FAQ


2.1 Why are the prices different for the same token between Spot and DEX+?

Spot and DEX+ use different market data. Spot prices come from user orders on the exchange, reflecting market depth, while DEX+ prices are based on on-chain liquidity pools. Therefore, prices may vary.

2.2 Why did my order fail? There may be several reasons for order failure. Common reasons include:

Honeypot tokens cannot be sold: We have added a warning for Honeypot tokens on the page. Please exercise caution when trading.
Zero liquidity: Pool withdrawals or similar actions can cause a lack of liquidity, making trading impossible. MEXC is currently working on integrating more liquidity pools.
Insufficient gas fees: We recommend keeping enough mainnet tokens in your account to cover the transaction fees.

2.3 Why did my order still fail when my mainnet token balance was close to the estimated fee shown on the page?

We recommend transferring extra mainnet tokens to your DEX+ address for gas fees. Possible reasons for insufficient gas despite balance include:
  • Blockchain congestion: Fees rise during network peaks due to competition for faster processing.
  • Gas price volatility: Gas fees on blockchains like Ethereum and BNB Chain fluctuate rapidly.
  • Complex transactions: Trades involving low-liquidity tokens or multiple smart contracts require more computation and higher fees.
  • Slippage Protection Mechanism: Some trades may consume additional gas to ensure execution under volatile conditions.
  • Multiple interactions: Trades requiring several steps (e.g., token approval, liquidity pool interaction) incur additional fees per step.

2.4 Why is there a large price difference between the executed price and the order price for TP/SL or limit orders?

For TP/SL orders, once the trigger price is reached, the system matches trades at the current market price. In volatile markets, this can cause significant gaps between the order price and execution price. Please exercise caution before trading.

2.5 What is the DEX+ fee rate?

Currently, DEX+ charges a 1% fee per trade, settled per transaction. Fees are paid in mainnet tokens. The fee calculation is: Trade Amount × Fee Rate.

2.6 What fees are generated when trading on DEX+?

Gas fees: Paid to miners/validators on blockchains (e.g., Ethereum, BNB Chain) for transaction computation and block packaging.
Trading fees: Currently 1% per trade on DEX+.
Anti-front-running fee: Submitted to private pools to prevent sandwich attacks by bots, which may affect some trade speeds.
Buy/sell tax: Levied by projects to maintain liquidity (e.g., staking in pools) or anti-dumping mechanisms.
Other on-chain fees: Such as account opening fees, approval fees, etc.

2.7 Why can't I use all my assets to place an order?

Based on your gas settings, a portion of your mainnet tokens is reserved to ensure the transaction succeeds. You can still withdraw all assets except the reserved fees remaining on your address.

3. Token Information FAQ


3.1 How do I check token safety?

MEXC DEX+ provides token information, including security alerts. On the token trading page, click the candlestick icon. Below the Markets section on the candlestick chart page, you can see the token’s safety rating. You can also view more comprehensive info on the Contract Audit page to help guide your trading decisions.


3.2 How do I view detailed token information?

On the DEX+ trading page, click the candlestick icon and select Info to view detailed information about the current trading token.


3.3 How do I assess a token's potential and risk through token information?

Before evaluating a token, users must first ask a few basic questions:
  • Does the token have sufficient liquidity?
  • Is the token widely discovered and mentioned by the public?
  • Does the token have traffic, such as being shared by public figures or many users?

4. Other FAQs


4.1 Can I export my DEX+ account private keys?

Currently, exporting the DEX+ account private keys is not supported. The platform uses a private key custody model to prevent asset loss caused by key loss.

4.2 Which order types does DEX+ support?

On the App and Web, DEX+ currently supports the following order types: Market Order, Limit Order, Quick Buy/Sell, Advanced Limit Order, and Auto-Sell (TP/SL). Users can choose the order type that best suits their needs.

4.3 Does DEX+ support token listing applications?

Unfortunately, manual token listing is not currently supported. If your token's network is supported by DEX+, and DEX+ has integrated the liquidity pool for that token, then the token will be supported for trading on DEX+.

4.4 DEX+ Trading Risk Notice

DEX+ only provides decentralized trading services. It does not guarantee any profit or any form of capital preservation or return. All decisions are made at the user's own risk. Please carefully assess your risk tolerance and ensure you understand the product mechanism and related risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

