How to Buy PIRI on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Pirichain (PIRI) is an innovative blockchain project designed to advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Founded in 2023, Pirichain aims to solve the challenges of secure data management, customizable smart environments, and seamless integration with external systems in the digital economy. Its standout features include:
These capabilities position Pirichain as a versatile platform for both individuals and enterprises seeking scalable, data-driven solutions. The Pirichain project has attracted attention from both retail traders and institutional participants due to its innovative technology and strong community engagement around the Pirichain Token.
MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For PIRI Coin traders, MEXC offers:
The total issuance (total supply) of the digital token PIRI (Pirichain Coin) is 3,000,000,000 PIRI as of July 1, 2025. The proportional distribution is as follows:
|Allocation Type
|Percentage
|Amount (PIRI)
|Private Sale
|10%
|300,000,000
|Marketing
|5%
|150,000,000
|Team
|10%
|300,000,000
|Community
|9%
|270,000,000
|Reserved Fund
|6%
|180,000,000
|Common Sale
|60%
|1,800,000,000
Tokens allocated to the MEXC Launchpool: 2,857,150 PIRI Crypto.
Circulating supply and market cap are not disclosed in the current data.
Before purchasing Pirichain Crypto, you need to create a secure MEXC account:
For crypto beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a straightforward way to buy PIRI Crypto:
Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking for any promotional fee discounts.
For experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading Pirichain Crypto on the MEXC spot market is ideal:
MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your Pirichain holdings:
MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire PIRI Token, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your Pirichain Coin journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.
