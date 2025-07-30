What is ELYS and its investment potential ELYS is a layer 1 blockchain project designed to unify the fragmented Web3 landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of DeFi products and features, allWhat is ELYS and its investment potential ELYS is a layer 1 blockchain project designed to unify the fragmented Web3 landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of DeFi products and features, all
How to Buy ELYS on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Jul 30, 2025MEXC
0m
What is ELYS and its investment potential

ELYS is a layer 1 blockchain project designed to unify the fragmented Web3 landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of DeFi products and features, all powered by wallet and chain abstraction. The ELYS token serves as the backbone of this ecosystem, facilitating transactions across the platform. The project's core innovation is its self-custody universal liquidity design, which enables users—both beginners and professionals—to manage assets and trade seamlessly across multiple blockchains from a single platform. ELYS stands out for its:

  • Universal liquidity: Aggregates liquidity across chains for efficient ELYS token trading.
  • Wallet and chain abstraction: Simplifies user experience by removing technical barriers when interacting with ELYS.
  • Integrated DeFi suite: Offers a range of decentralized finance tools within one ELYS ecosystem.

These features position ELYS as a promising investment for those interested in the next generation of blockchain infrastructure. The ELYS token has attracted attention from both retail traders and DeFi enthusiasts due to its scalable solutions and innovative technology.

MEXC's reputation, security features, and advantages for trading ELYS

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For ELYS traders, MEXC offers:

  • High liquidity for ELYS/USDT trading pairs.
  • Competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1% for ELYS transactions.
  • Fast transaction processing and a user-friendly interface for ELYS trading.

Available trading pairs and competitive fee structure for ELYS

On MEXC, ELYS is primarily traded against USDT (Tether), providing a liquid and accessible market for both new and experienced ELYS traders. The platform's fee structure is competitive, with ELYS trading fees as low as 0.1% per transaction.

Setting Up: Create Your MEXC Account and Prepare for Trading

Creating and securing a MEXC account

To buy ELYS, start by creating a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC website (MEXC.com) or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Click the "Register" button in the top-right corner and sign up using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts (Google, Apple, MetaMask, Telegram).

Securing your account and completing KYC

After registration, enhance your account security by:

  • Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
  • Setting a strong, unique password
  • Completing KYC verification: This straightforward process typically completes within 24 hours and requires a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

Funding your account

MEXC supports multiple funding options for purchasing ELYS:

  • Credit/debit card purchases
  • Bank transfers
  • P2P trading
  • Crypto deposits from external wallets

For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading ELYS.

Understanding the MEXC interface for ELYS trading

The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including:

  • Order book for ELYS market depth
  • Price chart tracking ELYS performance
  • Trading history of ELYS transactions
  • Order placement panel for executing ELYS trades

Familiarize yourself with these elements and the available order types before placing your first ELYS trade.

Method 1: Direct Purchase with Credit/Debit Card

For crypto beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a straightforward way to buy ELYS. After logging in:

  1. Go to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top navigation menu or homepage.
  2. Select ELYS from the list of available cryptocurrencies.
  3. Enter the amount of ELYS you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend.
  4. Choose your payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) and enter your card details.
  5. Review the transaction details, including the ELYS amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees.
  6. Confirm your purchase and complete any required 3D Secure verification.

Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees when buying ELYS, consider:

  • Purchasing during off-peak hours.
  • Buying larger amounts of ELYS to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees.
  • Checking for promotional fee discounts on ELYS purchases.

Method 2: Trading ELYS on MEXC Spot Market

For experienced users, trading ELYS on the MEXC spot market offers more control and potentially better rates.

  • Fund your account with USDT (Tether), which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.
  • Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the ELYS/USDT trading pair.
  • The interface displays real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for ELYS.
  • Place a market order for immediate execution at the best available ELYS price, or a limit order to buy ELYS at a specific price.
  • After execution, your ELYS balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can continue trading, hold for potential ELYS appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Alternative Methods and Advanced Options

  • P2P trading: MEXC's P2P platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase ELYS using local payment methods, often with lower fees.
  • Futures trading: MEXC offers ELYS futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures options are available for ELYS.
  • Staking and earning: ELYS holders can participate in staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) on their ELYS tokens.
  • Promotions and airdrops: MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for ELYS, providing opportunities to acquire ELYS tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

Conclusion

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire ELYS, tailored to your experience level and investment goals. To protect your ELYS investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant ELYS holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases for ELYS, while experienced traders can leverage the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing in ELYS for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your ELYS journey. After your ELYS purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.

