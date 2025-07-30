How to Buy BONE on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a governance token at the heart of the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange ecosystem, launched in 2021 by the Shiba Inu team to empower community-driven decision-making within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. The BONE token enables holders to vote on proposals, submit new ideas, and participate in the future direction of the BONE SHIBASWAP project, with voting power proportional to the amount of BONE held. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, BONE is designed to complement SHIB and LEASH, offering unique features such as decentralized governance, staking rewards, and integration with ShibaSwap's DeFi products. The BONE token's strong community backing and role in the expanding BONE SHIBASWAP project ecosystem have attracted both retail traders and crypto enthusiasts seeking exposure to innovative, community-led projects.
MEXC stands out as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, recognized for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For BONE token traders, MEXC offers high liquidity, a competitive trading fee structure starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing. The BONE/USDT trading pair is available on MEXC, providing a seamless entry point for both new and experienced traders interested in the BONE SHIBASWAP project.
Before purchasing BONE token, you must create a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC website (MEXC.com) or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click "Register" in the top-right corner. Registration can be completed using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts (Google, Apple, MetaMask, Telegram).
After registration, enhance your account security by:
The KYC process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.
To fund your account, MEXC supports:
For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading BONE tokens. The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including an order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Familiarize yourself with these elements before placing your first BONE token trade.
For those seeking a quick and easy way to buy BONE tokens, MEXC's credit/debit card option is ideal. After logging in:
After confirming your purchase, complete any required 3D Secure verification. Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.
Tips to minimize fees:
For users seeking better rates or advanced trading options for the BONE SHIBASWAP project tokens, the MEXC spot market is recommended:
MEXC offers:
Once your order is filled, your BONE token balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can then choose to continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.
MEXC provides additional ways to acquire and maximize your BONE token holdings:
MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire BONE tokens, tailored to your experience level and investment goals. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders can leverage the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing in the BONE SHIBASWAP project for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your BONE token journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.
