Changes in TVL Among Leading DeFi Protocols













TVL is a core DeFi metric that signals liquidity flows and market strength.

Layer 2s Ethereum leads with $92B locked, but Solana, BNB Chain, andare rising fast.

Key protocols like Aave, Lido, MakerDAO, and Curve drive sentiment and trading signals.

Shifts in TVL often foreshadow bullish or bearish activity in MEXC markets.

Crypto wallet activity acts as an early indicator of new opportunities in DeFi.

Growtika Unsplash Photo byon









MEXC Total Value Locked (TVL) has long been one of the defining metrics in decentralized finance. It represents the total value of assets committed to protocols through staking, lending, or liquidity pools. For traders on, watching TVL trends isn’t just an abstract data point — it’s a forward-looking signal of which tokens may drive liquidity, gain listings, and generate volatility across markets.





TVL Whenexpands, confidence in protocols and blockchains strengthens, often translating into higher volumes on centralized exchanges. When TVL contracts, liquidity dries up and risk sentiment weakens. Understanding these flows helps traders anticipate the next opportunities before they hit order books on MEXC. For readers new to the concept, MEXC Learn offers clear guides on DeFi fundamentals, including how TVL shapes liquidity flows and market sentiment.”

Kanchanara unsplash Photo byon





Ethereum still holds the largest slice of global DeFi TVL. Protocols like MakerDAO, Aave, and Uniswap account for billions in locked value, making ETH-based assets a reliable center of gravity. Yet the multichain wave changed the map: BNB Chain, Solana, Avalanche, and Layer 2s like Arbitrum and Optimism have drawn liquidity with lower fees and faster settlement.

For MEXC traders, these shifts matter directly. Tokens gaining TVL on emerging chains often become trending pairs on the exchange. A sudden spike in Solana’s TVL, for example, can precede heavier trading volume in SOL and its ecosystem tokens on MEXC’s spot and futures markets.









As of mid-2025, global DeFi TVL sits around $123–154 billion, depending on data sources. Ethereum continues to dominate with approximately $92 billion locked, accounting for over 60% of the total market share. Solana follows with around $12 billion, while BNB Chain captures about $7.5 billion. Tron maintains $6 billion, mainly driven by stablecoin activity, while Layer 2s like Arbitrum ($10.4 billion) and Optimism ($5.6 billion) are growing steadily.

bitcoin wallet For traders, the pace of growth matters as much as raw numbers. Solana’s TVL has climbed by over 10% in 30 days, signaling increasing demand for SOL ecosystem tokens. Arbitrum’s expansion underscores the popularity of Layer 2 scaling, suggesting stronger flows into ETH-linked tokens and derivatives. These metrics offer actionable signals for positioning on MEXC markets. For many traders, astill serves as the first step into digital assets, before they expand into DeFi protocols that influence TVL.









Aave and Compound remain dominant. Their steady TVL — Aave alone holds around $24 billion — indicates continued demand for decentralized leverage. Watching inflows into lending protocols often signals whether traders are gearing up for more risk or pulling back.

GuerrillaBuzz Unsplash Photo byon





Uniswap and Curve define liquidity for many token pairs. Curve’s massive TVL in stablecoins, estimated at $4 billion, is especially relevant — it provides a barometer for stablecoin confidence, which directly impacts trading volume in USDT, USDC, and other stable assets widely used on MEXC.









MakerDAO’s DAI is critical to Ethereum DeFi, with more than $7 billion in TVL. Projects like Frax are innovating with algorithmic stability, drawing investor attention. Stablecoin TVL trends help MEXC traders gauge whether demand for dollar-pegged assets is rising or falling — a key factor for hedging and margin activity.









Lido Finance surged after Ethereum’s shift to proof of stake, now holding around $22 billion in TVL. Rising TVL in liquid staking protocols often translates to renewed interest in ETH markets, influencing derivative volumes and volatility on centralized exchanges.

DeFi To put these numbers in perspective, the chart below compares TVL across Aave, Lido, and MakerDAO — three of the most influentialprotocols in 2025.





EigenLayer is a standout with over $10 billion locked, reflecting a new narrative around restaking. Its rise shows how quickly capital can shift into new categories, producing fresh trading opportunities when related tokens reach exchanges like MEXC.









Joshua Mayo Unsplash Photo byon









Protocols with growing TVL often produce the next wave of tokens that attract exchange attention. If TVL shifts toward a new chain or protocol, traders can expect associated tokens to trend in MEXC’s markets. Early awareness allows positioning before momentum peaks.





TVL growth often signals token demand and liquidity about to rise.

Ethereum dominates overall , but Solana, BNB Chain, and Layer 2s are closing the gap.

Protocols like Aave, Lido, and MakerDAO remain critical to DeFi stability.

Cross-chain liquidity shifts create new momentum , moving trading pairs into focus.

Crypto wallet activity is an early indicator, showing where capital flows next.





In bull cycles, TVL grows rapidly across protocols as investors chase yield. Tokens linked to those protocols typically see higher demand and liquidity on exchanges. In bearish markets, TVL contracts sharply — but this often highlights which projects remain resilient, giving traders a defensive playbook.









On-chain TVL growth usually spills into centralized markets. More locked value means more users engaged with DeFi, which translates to greater trading activity when those assets rotate into or out of exchanges like MEXC. For traders, monitoring TVL acts as an early warning system for liquidity flows that may influence exchange volumes.

Liquidity flows no longer belong to Ethereum alone. BNB Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and Layer 2s are all fighting for TVL dominance. Each time liquidity shifts, MEXC’s markets reflect the trend:

BNB Chain TVL spikes often lift BNB and PancakeSwap pairs.

Avalanche inflows can create volume surges in AVAX and ecosystem tokens.

Solana rebounds in TVL translates to volatility in SOL and SPL assets.

Arbitrum and Optimism growth strengthen ETH-linked activity, boosting derivative demand.

By tracking these flows, traders can anticipate which assets might see price action before it appears in order books.









Every interaction with DeFi protocols starts with a crypto wallet. For users, wallets provide the gateway to staking, lending, and liquidity pools — the very activities that drive TVL numbers. But for traders on MEXC, wallets are more than just a tool for on-chain participation. They’re the first point where shifts in user behavior appear. Rising wallet interactions with new protocols often foreshadow the TVL growth that later translates into trading opportunities.

MEXC Glossary’s TVL guide For a deeper breakdown of how TVL is calculated across blockchains, check the, which outlines its role as a key DeFi benchmark.









Rising TVL → stronger confidence, capital inflows, potential bullish spillover into exchange volumes.

Falling TVL → retreat to safety, weaker trading activity, possible corrections.

Rotating TVL → new narratives, emerging ecosystems, and fresh trading pairs are gaining traction.

For MEXC’s community of traders, tracking TVL is like scanning the horizon. It highlights where capital is flowing, what risks are rising, and which tokens might become tomorrow’s headline movers.

MEXC Blog You can also explore detailed market insights on, where analysts explain how rising or falling TVL often foreshadows token volatility and exchange volume shifts.





Disclaimer：This article was written by Deborah Martin. All rights reserved.

This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.