How to Become a Futures Affiliate on MEXC





Since its establishment, MEXC has been dedicated to ever-improving spot and futures trading. After years of industry exploration, MEXC has become a trading platform with excellent depth, providing customers with an efficient and secure experience futures trading.While building its own products, MEXC also focuses on collaborating with influential KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and content creators, aiming for mutual benefit and jointly promoting a healthy ecosystem in the futures trading market.





To progress together with MEXC, you can register as an MEXC futures affiliate. We hope that you share common values with MEXC, actively promote the MEXC trading platform, and work collaboratively in line with MEXC's values. As an affiliate, you will receive an exclusive referral code, which you can share with every trading enthusiast. You can promote your exclusive referral code in articles, on social media platforms, or through any form of social media. For each successful referral, you will receive lifetime trading commissions!





By choosing to collaborate with MEXC and becoming an MEXC futures affiliate, you can maximize your influence and receive commission rates that are more than double the industry average. After becoming an affiliate, for every trader you refer, you will receive a 50% referral trading commission plus a 10% sub-affiliate trading commission. You can follow the application process below to apply to become an MEXC futures affiliate. Currently, MEXC has collaborated with over 8,000 industry KOLs, covering 170 countries and regions globally, and MEXC has accumulated commissions exceeding 6,200 BTC.





You can also apply directly by clicking on this link: https://affiliates.mexc.com/apply





Please note that MEXC does not accept trading or registration applications from users in the following countries: North Korea, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Crimea, mainland China, Indonesia, Singapore, Venezuela, Canada, and the United States.





Reminder: The limit on the date range filter for queries on the frontend page of the affiliate system is a maximum of 90 days.









1. Open the official MEXC website, click on [Futures] and then select [Futures Overview].









2. Locate the "Other Futures-Related Applications" section at the bottom of the page, and click on the [Apply Now] button.









3. Scroll down to view the application steps and affiliate benefits, then click on [Apply Now] at the very bottom of the webpage.









4. Follow the instructions on the page, fill in the relevant information, and complete the application.













1. Open the MEXC App, and tap [Referral].









2. Tap [Become an MEXC Affiliate and earn more commissions].









3. Scroll down to view the application steps and affiliate benefits, then click on [Apply Now] at the bottom of the screen.









4. Follow the instructions on the page, and fill in the relevant information to complete the application.