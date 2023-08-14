Sell Crypto via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to Sell Crypto via SEPA to your bank account. Before you begin your Fiat Sell, please complete your Advanced KYC.













Click on the upper navigation bar and select the "Global Bank Transfer". Alternatively, you can access the trading page via the Sell tab and you're now prepared to begin a Fiat Sell transaction.





















Add Receiving Account. Complete your bank account information before you proceed further for Fiat Sell.

Note: Please ensure that the bank account you have added is under the same name as your KYC name.













Select EUR as the Fiat currency for the Fiat Sell order. Choose the Payment Account that you intend to receive payment from MEXC Estonia OÜ. Proceed to click on Sell Now and you will be redirected to the Order page.

Note: Real-time quote is derived from Reference price from time to time. Fiat Selling rate is determined by a managed floating exchange rate.





















Confirm the order details in the Confirmation pop-up box. Click on Submit to proceed further after the verification. Next, click on [Yes] to continue the Fiat Sell transaction. Enter the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code that has to be accessed via your Google Authenticator App.

















Your Fiat Sell has been processed now! The funds are expected to be credited into your designated Payment Account within 2 business days.













Check the Orders tab. You may view all of your previous Fiat transactions here.













This is an inner test feature. Early access is only available for some inner test users. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries. Fiat Sell Limit: 1,000 EUR per transaction per day.









Fiat Sell via SEPA: United Kingdom, Germany




