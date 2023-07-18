How to Perform KYC Verification on MEXC?









KYC is short for Know Your Customer.The idea is to fully understand your customers.It also means real name verification.









①KYC can enhance the security of your assets.





②Different levels of KYC can unlock different trading permissions and financial activities.





③Complete KYC to increase the single transaction limit for buying and withdrawing funds.





④Completing KYC can increase your futures bonus benefits.









There are two types of MEXC KYC: Primary & Advanced.





Basic personal information is required for primary KYC. Completing primary KYC enables an increase in the 24-hour withdrawal limit to 80 BTC, with limited access to OTC transactions (P2P Trading in KYC supported region).





Advanced KYC requires basic personal information and facial recognition authentication.Completing advanced KYC enables an increase in the 24-hour withdrawal limit to 200 BTC, with unlimited access to OTC transactions (P2P Trading in KYC supported regions, Global Bank Transfer and Debit/Credit Card).













①Log in to the official MEXC website and enter your account.









Click on the user icon on the top right corner - [Identification]









②Next to "Primary KYC", click on [Verify].You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.









③Select your Nationality of ID and ID Type.









④Enter your Name, ID Number, and Date of Birth.









⑤Take photos of the front and back of your ID card, and upload them.





Please ensure that your photo is clear and visible, and all four corners of the document are intact.Once completed, click on [Submit for review].The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.













①Log in to the official MEXC website and enter your account.









Click on the user icon on the top right corner - [Identification].









②Next to "Advanced KYC", click on [Verify].









③Select your Nationality of ID and ID Type.Click on [Confirm].





Please note that：if you have not completed your primary KYC, you will need to select your Nationality of ID and ID Type during advanced KYC. If you have completed your primary KYC,by default, the Nationality of ID you selected during primary KYC will be used, and you will only need to select your ID Type.











④Select your place of residence, then click [Agree and Continue].









⑤Upload the photos according to the requirements on the webpage.





Please ensure that the document is fully displayed and your face is clear and visible in the photo.







⑥After checking that all the information is correct, submit the advanced KYC.









The result will be made available within 48 hours. Please wait patiently.













①Log in to the MEXC app.Tap on the user icon on the top left corner.









②Tap on [Verify].









③Tap on [Verify] next to "Primary KYC."





You can also skip primary KYC and proceed to advanced KYC directly.











④Select the country of document issuance.











⑤Select your Nationality and ID Type.









⑥Enter your Name, ID Number, and Date of Birth.Tap on [Continue].









⑦Upload photos of the front and back of your ID.





Please ensure that your photo is clear and visible, and all four corners of the document are intact.After uploading successfully, tap on [Submit].The result of primary KYC will be available in 24 hours.















①Log in to the MEXC app.Tap on the user icon on the top left corner.









②Tap on [Verify].













③Tap on [Verify Now].









④Select your Nationality of ID or Country or Region.













⑤Select your ID Type.Tap on [Continue].









⑥Tap on [Continue].Upload the photos according to the requirements on the app.Please ensure that the document is fully displayed and your face is clear and visible in the photo.













⑦Your advanced KYC has been submitted.









The result will be available in 48 hours.







