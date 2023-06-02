June MEXC Global Content Creator KOL Alliance Recruitment Drive





Hi MEXCer,

Thank you to everyone who actively participated in MEXC Global's 5th Anniversary Event. Witnessing the enthusiasm displayed by everyone warms our hearts, and it brings us much joy when we reminisce about the event. Moreover, we are delighted to share that the Turkish team took part in the Blockchain Economy Summit held in Istanbul, while the Vietnamese team organized an offline event titled Pizza Day in Ho Chi Minh City. With great anticipation, we believe that June will be an even better month, and we look forward to its arrival together with you.





Keywords for the June event are as follows:

Describe how you view MEXC Why do you recommend MEXC? Your most memorable experience when using MEXC

Please submit your article link to the Google Form by June 25. We will compile and review them promptly. Note: Please upload your article to Google doc, blog, or Medium before submitting it to us.

KOL Creator Alliance Reward System For event reward rules and details, please refer to:



