mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
GuideGroup not foundArticles

June MEXC Global Content Creator KOL Alliance Recruitment Drive

2023.06.2 MEXC
Share



Hi MEXCer,
Thank you to everyone who actively participated in MEXC Global's 5th Anniversary Event. Witnessing the enthusiasm displayed by everyone warms our hearts, and it brings us much joy when we reminisce about the event. Moreover, we are delighted to share that the Turkish team took part in the Blockchain Economy Summit held in Istanbul, while the Vietnamese team organized an offline event titled Pizza Day in Ho Chi Minh City. With great anticipation, we believe that June will be an even better month, and we look forward to its arrival together with you.


Keywords for the June event are as follows:
  1. Describe how you view MEXC
  2. Why do you recommend MEXC?
  3. Your most memorable experience when using MEXC
Please submit your article link to the Google Form by June 25. We will compile and review them promptly. Note: Please upload your article to Google doc, blog, or Medium before submitting it to us.
For event reward rules and details, please refer to: KOL Creator Alliance Reward System

If you have any questions, please contact us at mexcinfluencer@mexc.com.




Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.