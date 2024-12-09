Divi 가격 (DIVI)
오늘 Divi (DIVI)의 실시간 가격은 0.0012609 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.16M USD 입니다. DIVI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Divi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 138.11K USD
- Divi의 당일 가격 변동 -4.92%
- 유통 공급량 4.09B USD
MEXC에서 DIVI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DIVI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Divi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Divi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002625134.
지난 60일간 Divi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0003755753.
지난 90일간 Divi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000040379215352613.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.92%
|30일
|$ +0.0002625134
|+20.82%
|60일
|$ +0.0003755753
|+29.79%
|90일
|$ +0.0000040379215352613
|+0.32%
Divi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-5.18%
-4.92%
+4.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption. Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets. Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
