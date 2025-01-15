VolatilityX 価格(VOLTX)
VolatilityX（VOLTX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0078157 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.98M USD です。VOLTX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な VolatilityX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 168.81K USD
です- VolatilityX 1日内の価格変動率は +40.46%
です- 循環供給量は 800.00M USD です
MEXCで VOLTX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VOLTX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の VolatilityX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00225143 です。
過去30日間における VolatilityX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における VolatilityX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における VolatilityX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00225143
|+40.46%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
VolatilityX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+4.23%
+40.46%
-24.84%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
VolatilityX is creating a fully open, AI-driven platform for financial data, analysis, and insights. Our guiding principle is democratizing access to the kinds of resources that have traditionally been too expensive or restricted for everyday investors. Think of it as an “open Bloomberg”—only here, users don’t pay steep fees for specialized terminals or get locked behind walled gardens. Instead, we gather market intelligence across asset classes—stocks, options, commodities, crypto, and more—and share it openly on social media and within our platform, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The motivation is simple: most individuals don’t have the same data and tools that big institutions enjoy. Retail investors log into platforms or apps hoping to manage their financial futures, but they’re often met with incomplete analysis, delayed advice, or poorly explained recommendations. What’s more, many brokers—though they hold fiduciary duties—can be biased, underinformed, or just stupid. They’re juggling too many clients, each with unique goals and risk profiles. As a result, many everyday investors either get dumbed-down advice or no personalized advice at all. VolatilityX proposes a different path: AI Agents that scour countless data points, interpret market signals in real time, and deliver relevant insights or alerts to each user based on individual preferences. These Agents have no personal agenda, no need for a lunch break, and no impulse to sugarcoat a bad forecast or hype a stock. They operate purely on logic and data, helping people understand their options—without the complexity or hidden motives that plague many corners of finance
