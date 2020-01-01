Universal BTC (UNIBTC) トケノミクス
Universal BTC (UNIBTC) 情報
A brand new restaking protocol that accepts wrapped BTC tokens in partnership with the BTC staking protocol Babylon chain. The wBTC token on the Ethereum blockchain is supported, allowing all wBTC token holders to enjoy both yield on staking BTC tokens and the security of the Ethereum network.
The need for BTC holders to earn yield while safely holding their BTC tokens has been long recognized. The market is anticipating Babylon's Bitcoin Staking Protocol as a prominent solution. While Babylon is designed for restaking on top of the BTC blockchain network, there is also interest in solutions for BTC-pegged tokens like wBTC, BTCB, or other wrapped BTC tokens, rather than just native BTC tokens.
Bedrock's uniBTC provides an innovative restaking solution for wBTC holders to earn BTC restaking rewards without redeeming wBTC. It maintains the high security standards of the Ethereum blockchain, with the entire staking/unstaking process protected by multiple rounds of audited smart contracts.
With Bedrock's extensive experience in developing various liquid staking and liquid restaking products, uniBTC offers a viable option for users of wrapped BTC tokens to earn multiple rewards by simply minting their wrapped BTC tokens into uniBTC.
Universal BTC (UNIBTC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Universal BTC (UNIBTC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Universal BTC (UNIBTC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Universal BTC (UNIBTC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UNIBTC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UNIBTC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
UNIBTC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UNIBTC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
UNIBTC 価格予測
UNIBTC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の UNIBTC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。