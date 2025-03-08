Tether 価格(USDT)
Tether（USDT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.9998 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 142.77B USD です。USDT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Tether 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 41.94B USD
です- Tether 1日内の価格変動率は -0.02%
です- 循環供給量は 142.80B USD です
MEXCで USDT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な USDT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Tether から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00022056515227 です。
過去30日間における Tether から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004071185 です。
過去60日間における Tether から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002981403 です。
過去90日間における Tether から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000163415529439 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00022056515227
|-0.02%
|30日
|$ -0.0004071185
|-0.04%
|60日
|$ -0.0002981403
|-0.02%
|90日
|$ -0.000163415529439
|-0.01%
Tether の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
-0.02%
+0.01%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex). The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that. USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
