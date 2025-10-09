Swash (SWASH) トケノミクス
What is Swash?# Know your worth and earn for being you, online.
Swash is an online earning portal where you can earn points for being active and completing tasks online. Redeem your earnings for cash, gift cards, and crypto or choose to donate to causes you believe in.
Whether you’re surfing the web, seeing ads, or sharing opinions, you deserve to be thanked for your efforts.
New ways to amp up your earnings are added to Swash every month!
Alongside everyday internet users, Swash consists of a wide network of interlinking collaborators including:
- brands that publish ads
- businesses that buy and analyse data
- data scientists who build models
- developers who innovate on the Swash stack
- charities who receive your donations
The Swash value chain is powered by its native token ([SWASH]. SWASH is the network’s native utility token with a total supply of 1 billion. SWASH has a variety of use cases within the ecosystem and is used as a cross-chain utility and governance token integrating Ethereum, Gnosis Chain, and Polygon. It is fused with a constellation of partners and their native currencies, allowing for cross-fertilisation of value, increased adoption, and a seamless user experience.
Swash (SWASH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Swash (SWASH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SWASH トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SWASH トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SWASH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SWASH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
