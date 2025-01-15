STORAGENT 価格(STORAGENT)
STORAGENT（STORAGENT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 821.41K USD です。STORAGENT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な STORAGENT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.16M USD
です- STORAGENT 1日内の価格変動率は -4.58%
です- 循環供給量は 999.99M USD です
MEXCで STORAGENT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な STORAGENT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の STORAGENT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における STORAGENT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における STORAGENT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における STORAGENT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.58%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
STORAGENT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+14.27%
-4.58%
+24.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Storagent is the first and only AI agent capable of decentralized storage. It securely stores your photos, videos, notes, and all types of data in a decentralized environment. As the first project where Web3 technology meets AI agents, Storagent aims to become a key player in the AI Agent & DePin, Cloud, and Web3 categories. STORAGENT: THE FIRST AI AGENT CAPABLE OF DECENTRALIZED STORAGE v1.0 - January 4, 2025 Abstract Decentralızed Hıgh-Capacıty Storage on Solana Usıng Web3 Technologıes This whitepaper introduces an innovative decentralized storage solution built on the Solana blockchain network, enabling users to access large storage capacities at low costs. The system is guided by an AI-powered agent AI AGENT marking the first time such an approach has been attempted in decentralized storage. By leveraging web3 storage technologies and a token incentive model, data is securely distributed and replicated across multiple servers, ensuring reliability and censorship resistance. The system employs a native token on Solana to foster user adoption and retention. Introductıon Decentralized storage solutions have become a critical component of the web3 ecosystem, o ering robust, censorship-resistant alternatives to centralized cloud storage providers. However, existing solutions face challenges in scalability, cost e ciency, and usability, limiting widespread adoption. This document introduces a decentralized storage architecture guided by an AI Agent, addressing these challenges with a novel approach that is being tested for the first time. This pioneering implementation seeks to open new horizons in decentralized systems by integrating advanced AI capabilities into storage processes. Ipfs Integratıon Web3 Storage Archıtecture The foundation of this system is a decentralized storage protocol guided by an AI Agent, which ensures high performance, security, and fault tolerance by leveraging web3 technologies. The use of an AI-supported approach, implemented for the first time, constitutes a groundbreaking innovation in decentralized storage. Data is stored on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer hypermedia protocol that enables decentralized and distributed file storage. An AI Agent assigns a unique content identifier (CID) to each file based on its content, ensuring data integrity and e cient deduplication. The integration of AI into this process is a first in the industry. 1 Erasure Codıng To optimize storage capacity and ensure data availability, files are fragmented and encoded using erasure coding techniques such as Reed-Solomon codes. This allows the original data to be reconstructed even if some fragments are lost or corrupted. The integration of AI into the erasure coding process marks a transformative approach, being implemented for the first time in this architecture. Incentıvızed Persıstence To ensure long-term data persistence, the system employs an innovative incentive mechanism using a native token. Users gain storage access proportional to their token holdings. The AI Agent optimizes this mechanism, elevating data persistence to a new standard. Future Developments While the current storage system does not rely on the Solana ecosystem for file storage, as this would be contrary to Solana's design principles, our research and development team is actively working on advanced solutions to further enhance the capabilities and security of our decentralized storage network. One key area of focus is the development of our own smart contract platform, which will enable automated reward distribution, data auditing, and storage node management. By creating a purpose-built smart contract layer tailored to the specific needs of our storage network, we aim to provide a seamless and trustless user experience while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. In addition to our smart contract development e orts, we are closely studying and learning from established decentralized storage systems such as Filecoin and Arweave. By leveraging the insights gained from these pioneering projects, we seek to incorporate best practices and innovative techniques into our own architecture, ensuring that our storage solution remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving web3 landscape. As we continue to refine and expand our decentralized storage network, we remain committed to delivering a high-performance, cost-e ective, and user-centric solution that empowers individuals and organizations to take full control of their data. Through ongoing research, development, and collaboration with industry leaders, we are confident in our ability to drive the adoption and growth of decentralized storage in the web3 ecosystem. Cryptographıc Proofs Advanced cryptographic techniques ensure data integrity and verify that storage nodes faithfully store assigned data fragments: • Proof of Replication (PoRep): Storage nodes generate unique cryptographic proofs demonstrating correct replication of data fragments. Incorporating AI into this process introduces a novel dimension to storage networks. • Proof of Spacetime (PoST): Storage nodes periodically generate PoST proofs to verify continuous data storage over time. The AI Agent optimizes the e ciency and accuracy of these proofs, representing a first-of-its-kind application. 2 Conclusıon By combining Solana's scalability and e ciency with the guidance of an AI Agent, this system delivers a user-centric and innovative decentralized storage solution. The first-of-its-kind implementation of this AI-based approach sets the stage for a new era in decentralized storage systems.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 STORAGENT を AUD に
A$--
|1 STORAGENT を GBP に
￡--
|1 STORAGENT を EUR に
€--
|1 STORAGENT を USD に
$--
|1 STORAGENT を MYR に
RM--
|1 STORAGENT を TRY に
₺--
|1 STORAGENT を JPY に
¥--
|1 STORAGENT を RUB に
₽--
|1 STORAGENT を INR に
₹--
|1 STORAGENT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 STORAGENT を PHP に
₱--
|1 STORAGENT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 STORAGENT を BRL に
R$--
|1 STORAGENT を CAD に
C$--
|1 STORAGENT を BDT に
৳--
|1 STORAGENT を NGN に
₦--
|1 STORAGENT を UAH に
₴--
|1 STORAGENT を VES に
Bs--
|1 STORAGENT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 STORAGENT を KZT に
₸--
|1 STORAGENT を THB に
฿--
|1 STORAGENT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 STORAGENT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 STORAGENT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 STORAGENT を MAD に
.د.م--