Shyft Network (SHFT) トケノミクス
Shyft Network (SHFT) 情報
Shyft Network is a public blockchain protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and permissioned and permissionless networks. By facilitating bridging across siloed datasets, Shyft allows for layering of context on top of data, ultimately turning raw data into meaningful information.
Shyft Network is developing regulatory-compliant tools for Decentralized Finance that bridge the gap for centralized and decentralized organizations to ease their entry into the blockchain space. The goal is to aid mainstream financial institutions venture into DeFi and participate in a compliant manner. By lowering risk and exposure to money laundering, the Shyft Network could open up the crypto industry to large capital inflows and, potentially, millions of users from the mainstream markets.
Additionally, Shyft Network has been developing identity solutions that help centralized and decentralized applications become compliant with existing regulations. In this regard, they have partnered with various other entities in the space, notably virtual asset services providers (VASPs) who must comply with the FATF Travel Rule. Veriscope, Shyft Network’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance, has been applauded for its ability to bring together some of the most prominent liquidity providers in the space and to accelerate the potential mass adoption of decentralized applications.
Founded in 2017 in Bridgetown Barbados, Shyft Network was built by a group of founders that have collectively launched several successful companies in the ecosystem since as early as 2012. The Shyft Network core team is responsible for technical development of the network architecture, establishment of use cases for the network and for the SHFT token, and guiding the vision for network growth and development.
Shyft Network (SHFT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Shyft Network (SHFT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Shyft Network (SHFT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Shyft Network (SHFT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SHFT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SHFT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SHFT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SHFT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SHFT 価格予測
SHFT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SHFT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。