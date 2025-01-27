ScamFari 価格(SCM)
ScamFari（SCM）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SCM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ScamFari 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 25.84K USD
です- ScamFari 1日内の価格変動率は -4.56%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SCM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SCM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ScamFari から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ScamFari から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ScamFari から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ScamFari から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.56%
|30日
|$ 0
|+2.87%
|60日
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ScamFari の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.03%
-4.56%
+0.06%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Scamfari is a crowd-sourcing platform by the HAPI Foundation, dedicated to making the blockchain safer. It addresses the rising threat of fraud in the cryptocurrency space by empowering users to report scams, phishing sites, and malicious projects. Through a user-friendly website, individuals can submit evidence-backed reports, which are meticulously validated using real-time tools and authoritative data sources. Valid reports are rewarded, fostering a community-driven effort against fraud. Scamfari integrates blockchain technology and smart contracts for transparency, privacy, and secure rewards. By uniting users and technology, Scamfari aims to create a more reliable and trustworthy blockchain ecosystem. What makes your project unique? Scamfari's distinctiveness stems from: - Community Vigilance: Harnessing user reports for a safer ecosystem. - Multi-Layered Verification: Collaboration with experts and data providers. - Blockchain Backbone: Transparency, integrity, and automated rewards. - Web3 Alignment: Transparency, privacy, and user-centricity. - Varied Scam Categories: Covering diverse malicious activities. - Privacy Focus: Secure reporting via wallets and blockchain. - Adaptive Improvement: Evolving verification methods. - Foundation Expertise: Backed by renowned cybersecurity authority. In summary, Scamfari's uniqueness arises from community-driven security, advanced verification, blockchain innovation, and a commitment to a safer blockchain landscape. History of your project. Around 1 Year Ago: HAPI team initiates Scamfari to combat fraud in the crypto space. Goal: Engage community in reporting fraudulent wallets and counter terrorist financing. Months Leading Up to Launch: Scamfari's user-friendly platform is developed, integrating blockchain and smart contracts. Rigorous testing ensures security and functionality. Launch: Scamfari goes live, empowering users to report scams and fraud. Community involvement grows rapidly. Post-Launch: Platform refines verification processes based on user feedback. Reward system encourages active participation. Public Impact: Scamfari gains recognition for exposing scams and malicious projects. Contributes to reducing fraud in the blockchain ecosystem. Ongoing Development: HAPI team continuously improves Scamfari, adapting to emerging fraud tactics and enhancing user experience. https://www.coindesk.com/consensus-magazine/2023/03/21/ukraine-crypto-hapi/?outputType=amp https://www.coindesk.com/consensus-magazine/2023/02/13/pro-war-russians-raise-millions-in-crypto-ukrainians-block-their-wallets-coindesk/?outputType=amp https://news.bitcoin.com/most-crypto-sent-from-wallets-sponsoring-russia-in-ukraine-war-reaches-cexs-binance-research-shows What’s next for your project? Expanding Engagement: Growing the user community for more impactful reporting. Advanced Verification: Enhancing verification methods with advanced technologies. Diverse Scam Coverage: Adding new scam categories to address evolving threats. Blockchain Integration: Exploring deeper integration with blockchain capabilities. Partnerships: Collaborating with cybersecurity firms and regulatory bodies. Educational Outreach: Creating resources to raise awareness about scams. Enhanced Rewards: Improving incentives to encourage participation. User Experience: Continuously refining the platform's usability. Data Insights: Offering analytics on reported scam trends. Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring adherence to relevant regulations. What can your token be used for? - Rank Payments: The token can be used to make rank payments, potentially allowing users to increase their rewards. This suggests that users can use tokens to enhance their status within the community and potentially earn higher incentives for reporting scams accurately. - Task Assignment and Commission: The token can be utilized for creating research tasks for researchers on the platform. Additionally, a portion (10%) of the tokens used for tasks is collected by the platform and utilized for token burning, potentially contributing to token scarcity and value. - Ecosystem Rewards: The token can serve as a reward mechanism from partner ecosystems. Other ecosystems can allocate rewards in the form of Scamfari tokens to individuals who uncover scammers within their networks, fostering collaboration and promoting wider adoption of the platform. In summary, the Scamfari token has utility for enhancing rewards through rank payments, facilitating task assignments and commission payments, and receiving rewards from partner ecosystems. It appears to play a central role in incentivizing participation, rewarding contributions, and aligning the interests of various stakeholders within the Scamfari platform and its partner networks.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 SCM を AUD に
A$--
|1 SCM を GBP に
￡--
|1 SCM を EUR に
€--
|1 SCM を USD に
$--
|1 SCM を MYR に
RM--
|1 SCM を TRY に
₺--
|1 SCM を JPY に
¥--
|1 SCM を RUB に
₽--
|1 SCM を INR に
₹--
|1 SCM を IDR に
Rp--
|1 SCM を PHP に
₱--
|1 SCM を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 SCM を BRL に
R$--
|1 SCM を CAD に
C$--
|1 SCM を BDT に
৳--
|1 SCM を NGN に
₦--
|1 SCM を UAH に
₴--
|1 SCM を VES に
Bs--
|1 SCM を PKR に
Rs--
|1 SCM を KZT に
₸--
|1 SCM を THB に
฿--
|1 SCM を TWD に
NT$--
|1 SCM を CHF に
Fr--
|1 SCM を HKD に
HK$--
|1 SCM を MAD に
.د.م--