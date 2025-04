QuantumCoin ( Q ) とは何か

QuantumCoin is a quantum resistant Layer 1 blockchain with smart contracts support and proof-of-stake consensus. Smart contracts are EVM compatible. QuantumCoin uses NIST standardized cryptography to secure accounts and inter node communication traffic. More details about the underlying cryptography is available in the Quantum Resistance Whitepaper at https://quantumcoin.org/quantum-resistance.html QuantumCoin mainnet was launched on 12/31/2023. Developers can use smart contracts written in Solidity, because of EVM compatibility. QuantumCoin is a community driven project. The vision of QuantumCoin is detailed in the vision paper at https://quantumcoin.org/vision.html QuantumCoin community is working on the next set of features as part of the aspirational roadmap to solve real world problems, using the secure and decentralized blockchain as a base.

