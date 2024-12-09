Powerledger 価格(POWR)
Powerledger（POWR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.326439 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 171.66M USD です。POWR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Powerledger 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 45.04M USD
です- Powerledger 1日内の価格変動率は -7.58%
です- 循環供給量は 529.76M USD です
MEXCで POWR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な POWR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Powerledger から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.026776917839142895 です。
過去30日間における Powerledger から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1675064275 です。
過去60日間における Powerledger から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1647584640 です。
過去90日間における Powerledger から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.13321750666990988 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.026776917839142895
|-7.58%
|30日
|$ +0.1675064275
|+51.31%
|60日
|$ +0.1647584640
|+50.47%
|90日
|$ +0.13321750666990988
|+68.95%
Powerledger の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.77%
-7.58%
+6.83%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Powerledger (POWR) is a technology company that builds software for distributed and decentralised energy markets for a sustainable future. It has developed a blockchain-based platform that enables the tracking and trading of energy, flexibility services and environmental commodities. Its goal is to provide the platform for a fully modernised, market-driven grid that offers consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratisation of power. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Powerledger operates in more than 10 countries. Powerledger operates on two blockchain layers; the POWR token is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, and the Powerledger blockchain - a native Solana based blockchain to process energy transactions on a more scalable network. The POWR token is an ERC-20 token that acts as a licence required for businesses such as; utilities, renewable energy operators, microgrids, companies committed to 100% renewable energy and property developers to access Powerledger’s platform, and will be able to be used to pay for transactions on the Powerledger blockchain in future. In 2015, 30 countries had reached grid parity, meaning that the price of solar-generated energy was equal to or less than the cost of local retail electricity. Powerledger combines renewable energy and blockchain technology to offer energy solutions that are cheaper and more sustainable than traditional energy alternatives. Powerledger was founded in 2016 to solve a pressing problem: Energy that comes from solar and wind is intermittent and lacks the steady quality that fossil fuels provide, and this causes problems for the grid. Powerledger’s approach was to create a highly agile market that could help regulate this intermittency and start to create a transition to a more responsive, distributed network with better storage. Powerledger’s software is used by utilities and large corporations to track, trace, and trade every kilowatt of energy to improve grid stability.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 POWR を AUD に
A$0.50598045
|1 POWR を GBP に
￡0.25462242
|1 POWR を EUR に
€0.30685266
|1 POWR を USD に
$0.326439
|1 POWR を MYR に
RM1.44286038
|1 POWR を TRY に
₺11.3600772
|1 POWR を JPY に
¥49.13886267
|1 POWR を RUB に
₽32.72550975
|1 POWR を INR に
₹27.71140671
|1 POWR を IDR に
Rp5,181.56951139
|1 POWR を PHP に
₱18.93672639
|1 POWR を EGP に
￡E.16.48843389
|1 POWR を BRL に
R$1.97495595
|1 POWR を CAD に
C$0.46027899
|1 POWR を BDT に
৳39.03231123
|1 POWR を NGN に
₦513.26656848
|1 POWR を UAH に
₴13.57659801
|1 POWR を VES に
Bs15.669072
|1 POWR を PKR に
Rs90.77615712
|1 POWR を KZT に
₸166.03993296
|1 POWR を THB に
฿11.01731625
|1 POWR を TWD に
NT$10.58315238
|1 POWR を CHF に
Fr0.28400193
|1 POWR を HKD に
HK$2.53643103
|1 POWR を MAD に
.د.م3.25786122