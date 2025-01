Polygen ( PGEN ) とは何か

Polygen is the Community’s Launchpad, the first truly decentralized launchpad where projects are free to innovate, experiment and launch their ventures with no gatekeepers, no whitelist and no whales. Projects have complete freedom to decide how much they want to raise, what auction mechanism they want to use, how they do their tiering, and they can operate any Project round (seed, private, public), or connect rounds. At Polygen, we have created a huge opportunity for a rich and diverse community that is focused on the long-term success of Projects. To participate in a raise, simply complete our KYC process, and you are able to fund the Projects you love!

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!