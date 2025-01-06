Pine 価格(PINE)
Pine（PINE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00321644 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 70.45K USD です。PINE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Pine 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 42.38 USD
です- Pine 1日内の価格変動率は +4.51%
です- 循環供給量は 21.90M USD です
MEXCで PINE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PINE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Pine から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00013866 です。
過去30日間における Pine から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000348900 です。
過去60日間における Pine から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000525444 です。
過去90日間における Pine から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004972205259834135 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00013866
|+4.51%
|30日
|$ -0.0000348900
|-1.08%
|60日
|$ +0.0000525444
|+1.63%
|90日
|$ +0.0004972205259834135
|+18.29%
Pine の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.07%
+4.51%
+16.63%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PINE を AUD に
A$0.005146304
|1 PINE を GBP に
￡0.0025409876
|1 PINE を EUR に
€0.0030877824
|1 PINE を USD に
$0.00321644
|1 PINE を MYR に
RM0.0145061444
|1 PINE を TRY に
₺0.1136046608
|1 PINE を JPY に
¥0.5069752728
|1 PINE を RUB に
₽0.3457351356
|1 PINE を INR に
₹0.2756810724
|1 PINE を IDR に
Rp51.8780572532
|1 PINE を PHP に
₱0.1869073284
|1 PINE を EGP に
￡E.0.162912686
|1 PINE を BRL に
R$0.0196524484
|1 PINE を CAD に
C$0.0045995092
|1 PINE を BDT に
৳0.3911512684
|1 PINE を NGN に
₦4.9712974996
|1 PINE を UAH に
₴0.1360232476
|1 PINE を VES に
Bs0.16725488
|1 PINE を PKR に
Rs0.8969364584
|1 PINE を KZT に
₸1.701818404
|1 PINE を THB に
฿0.1113531528
|1 PINE を TWD に
NT$0.1054670676
|1 PINE を CHF に
Fr0.002894796
|1 PINE を HKD に
HK$0.0249917388
|1 PINE を MAD に
.د.م0.0321644