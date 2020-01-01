Pankito (PAN) トケノミクス
Pankito (PAN) 情報
Empower Your Play, Enhance Your Strategy with Pankito The world of Pankito is rich with opportunity, featuring diverse environments where players can unearth hidden treasures and valuable resources through exploration and strategy. Every player has the power to chart their own course, whether by acquiring virtual real estate, selecting the perfect avatar, or utilizing the right tools to achieve their strategic objectives. The Pankito experience is about paving your path to success and enjoying the thrills of an interactive gaming journey.
Pankito stands at the forefront of innovative gaming, merging the thrill of play with the satisfaction of strategic growth. With its intuitive design and accessible mechanics, players can quickly immerse themselves in building their virtual dominion. From acquiring virtual assets to customizing characters or leasing virtual space to fellow gamers, Pankito offers a diverse playground for entertainment and strategic development. Step into the world of Pankito and unlock the door to an engaging and potentially rewarding experience—where your skills can pave the way to success and enjoyment
Pankito (PAN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Pankito (PAN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Pankito (PAN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Pankito (PAN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PAN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PAN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PAN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PAN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
