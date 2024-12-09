OUSG 価格(OUSG)
OUSG（OUSG）の本日のライブ価格は 109.13 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 181.25M USD です。OUSG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OUSG 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.00 USD
です- OUSG 1日内の価格変動率は 0.00%
です- 循環供給量は 1.66M USD です
MEXCで OUSG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OUSG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の OUSG から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における OUSG から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3649961980 です。
過去60日間における OUSG から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.7937788810 です。
過去90日間における OUSG から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30日
|$ +0.3649961980
|+0.33%
|60日
|$ +0.7937788810
|+0.73%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
OUSG の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
0.00%
+0.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
OUSG is a tokenized short-term US Treasury bills ETF, overseen and managed by Ondo Capital Management, a subsidiary of Ondo Finance. The significant majority of this portfolio is held in the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: SHV). There is also a small portion of USDC and USD for liquidity purposes. OUSG brings exposure to the ‘risk-free’ US Treasury rate on-chain for the first time. OUSG is an investment option that delivers a stable and predictable return while offering deep liquidity. Ondo funds such as OUSG only ever invest into ETFs backed by secure, stable, and liquid securities; these are the same assets in which trillions of dollars are invested every day by the world's largest institutions. OUSG was developed alongside two other fund tokens, OSTB and OHYG, by Ondo Finance, a software development firm in DeFi. Ondo launched in August 2021. Its first product was Ondo Vaults, a structured finance protocol on Ethereum. Later that year, Ondo launched Liquidity-as-a-Service (LaaS), facilitating over $210M in total liquidity provided. As DeFi yields compressed in 2022, the Ondo team decided to sunset Vaults and LaaS (together, "Ondo V1") to focus on next-generation protocols. Ondo V2, including Ondo’s tokenized funds, were announced by Nathan Allman in January 2023. Ondo funds subsequently opened to subscriptions soon after. What can OUSG be Used For? For investors who pass KYC and AML screening and sign subscription documents, OUSG tokens represent ownership in the fund. Investors can transfer these tokens between each other to effect changes in fund ownership. Investors can also use smart contracts to facilitate their financial arrangements such as by engaging in lending and trading activities with each other. The tokens themselves have transfer restrictions that will ensure they do not end up in the hands of anyone not appropriately qualified as an investor in the fund.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 OUSG を AUD に
A$169.1515
|1 OUSG を GBP に
￡85.1214
|1 OUSG を EUR に
€102.5822
|1 OUSG を USD に
$109.13
|1 OUSG を MYR に
RM482.3546
|1 OUSG を TRY に
₺3,797.724
|1 OUSG を JPY に
¥16,427.3389
|1 OUSG を RUB に
₽10,940.2825
|1 OUSG を INR に
₹9,262.9544
|1 OUSG を IDR に
Rp1,732,221.5813
|1 OUSG を PHP に
₱6,330.6313
|1 OUSG を EGP に
￡E.5,513.2476
|1 OUSG を BRL に
R$660.2365
|1 OUSG を CAD に
C$153.8733
|1 OUSG を BDT に
৳13,048.6741
|1 OUSG を NGN に
₦171,587.2816
|1 OUSG を UAH に
₴4,538.7167
|1 OUSG を VES に
Bs5,238.24
|1 OUSG を PKR に
Rs30,346.8704
|1 OUSG を KZT に
₸55,507.8832
|1 OUSG を THB に
฿3,682.0462
|1 OUSG を TWD に
NT$3,537.9946
|1 OUSG を CHF に
Fr94.9431
|1 OUSG を HKD に
HK$847.9401
|1 OUSG を MAD に
.د.م1,089.1174