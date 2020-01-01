Muhdo Hub (DNA) トケノミクス
Muhdo's AI-driven health ecosystem empowers you to stake, earn, and access tailored wellness products based on your unique genetic makeup.
Why $DNA Token? Through the implementation of a Web3 based $DNA Token, the health and wellbeing services provided by Muhdo are dramatically enhanced.
Muhdo is able to provide its own unique framework on the Web3 layer to create a secure and improved experience for Muhdo Hub users.
Turn Health in to Wealth In addition to the health benefits that the $DNA Token provides through the user experience, the $DNA Token also provides opportunities for extended user rewards.
Muhdo App users, at their discretion, are able to anonymously offer their individual data for research in exchange for $DNA Token rewards. This Data Mining feature further opens the pathway to revenue share.
Muhdo Earn Muhdo Earn is an exciting feature that provides $DNA Token users the opportunity to earn a share of revenue generated by Muhdo through a staking pool.
Muhdo users are able to stake their $DNA Tokens that they have earned to periodically receive even more $DNA Tokens for use in the Muhdo Ecosystem.
The Muhdo User Experience A Muhdo user is onboarded through the Muhdo Hub and is encouraged to perform a DNA or epigenetic test to receive specific information about their own health and DNA. This unique data is utilized in the Muhdo Hub to make informed decisions to improve their health.
By using the Muhdo App, rewards in the form of the $DNA Token can be earned and redeemed for health products recommended and provided by Muhdo based on the user's specific requirements.
Muhdo Hub (DNA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Muhdo Hub (DNA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DNA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DNA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DNA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DNA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。