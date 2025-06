MixMarvel (MIX) 情報

Since its inception in 2017, MixMarvel has been dedicated to providing both users and developers with a one-stop blockchain-based application-publishing platform and content community. Besides delivering the best content, MixMarvel also provides developers with a layer-2 cross-chain solution, Rocket Protocol, that is more suitable for large and medium-sized interactive applications. This solution is fully compatible with Ethereum EVM and mainstream NFT protocol. Rocket Protocol supports both NFT eco wallets and blockchain explorers.