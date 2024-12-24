MIST 価格(霞)
MIST（霞）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 709.40K USD です。霞 から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MIST 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 21.84K USD
です- MIST 1日内の価格変動率は +9.97%
です- 循環供給量は 999.98M USD です
MEXCで 霞 から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な 霞 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MIST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における MIST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における MIST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における MIST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+9.97%
|30日
|$ 0
|-88.00%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
MIST の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.86%
+9.97%
-47.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$Mist: AI-Driven, Community-Owned Cryptocurrency $Mist is an innovative, community-governed cryptocurrency that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with decentralized control to create a unique and forward-thinking digital asset. Powered by the advanced AI16Z technology model, $Mist is designed to offer both strong community involvement and AI-enhanced operations, setting a new standard in the blockchain space. Key Features: Community-Driven Governance: $Mist is a fully decentralized token where the community of holders plays a pivotal role in shaping the project’s direction. All major decisions, developments, and initiatives are voted on and executed by the community, ensuring a transparent and participatory ecosystem. AI-Powered Social Media Management: One of $Mist’s key innovations is its integration of AI into the project’s marketing and communication efforts. The official $Mist Twitter account is fully managed by AI, using advanced algorithms to curate content, engage with followers, and optimize outreach efforts. This AI-powered approach ensures consistent messaging and enhances the project’s visibility and engagement across social platforms. Explosive Market Performance: $Mist has gained rapid traction in the cryptocurrency market, with over $100 million in trading volume within its first 24 hours of launch and more than 10,000 holders. This strong initial performance highlights the project’s potential for continued growth and widespread adoption. Vision for Long-Term Growth: $Mist is focused on building a sustainable and robust ecosystem. With the combination of AI-driven technology and decentralized governance, the token is positioned to scale significantly and achieve strong performance in the broader cryptocurrency market
