Minted 価格(MTD)
Minted（MTD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01952542 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 4.48M USD です。MTD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Minted 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.40K USD
です- Minted 1日内の価格変動率は +2.93%
です- 循環供給量は 229.76M USD です
MEXCで MTD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MTD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Minted から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0005549 です。
過去30日間における Minted から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0065693744 です。
過去60日間における Minted から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0053744909 です。
過去90日間における Minted から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00230966374313084 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0005549
|+2.93%
|30日
|$ -0.0065693744
|-33.64%
|60日
|$ +0.0053744909
|+27.53%
|90日
|$ +0.00230966374313084
|+13.42%
Minted の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.38%
+2.93%
-16.99%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners. Minted™ provide these key functions: 1. Self-Custodial Trading - users maintain full control of their NFTs. 2. Multi-chain Support - supports both Ethereum and Cronos. 3. Native $MTD token - $MTD is Minted™’s native token on Cronos designed to incentivize the long term supporters of the platform. 4. Security First - Minted™ smart contracts are fully audited by Blocksec. Minted offers below main features: - Launchpad - Rewards: 1. Listing: earn rewards by listing eligible NFTs with less than 2x floor price, and boost the reward by listing under 1.1x of the floor price. Rewards are distributed daily (via $MTD) and available for claiming anytime 2. Staking: by depositing your $MTD at Minted™ Vaults, you can earn platform rewards and $MTD rewards Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform. There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month) Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf - Minted just concluded its public sale on Aug 10th, 2022 - $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance
