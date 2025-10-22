KITTEE の本日のライブ価格は 0.00005129 USD です。KTE から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで KTE の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。KITTEE の本日のライブ価格は 0.00005129 USD です。KTE から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで KTE の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

KITTEE ロゴ

KITTEE 価格(KTE)

未上場

1 KTE から USD へのライブ価格：

--
----
0.00%1D
このトークンデータは第三者から取得されています。MEXCは情報アグリゲーターとしてのみ機能します。MEXC現物 市場で他の上場トークンをご確認ください！
USD
KITTEE (KTE) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:55:28 (UTC+8)

KITTEE (KTE) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最安値
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最高値

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00009814
$ 0.00009814$ 0.00009814

$ 0.00004955
$ 0.00004955$ 0.00004955

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

KITTEE (KTE) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00005129 です。過去24時間、KTE は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。KTE の史上最高値は $ 0.00009814 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00004955 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、KTE は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で 0.00% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

KITTEE (KTE) 市場情報

$ 51.29K
$ 51.29K$ 51.29K

--
----

$ 51.29K
$ 51.29K$ 51.29K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,995.937352
999,999,995.937352 999,999,995.937352

KITTEE の現在の時価総額は $ 51.29K、24時間取引高は -- です。KTE の循環供給量は 1000.00M、総供給量は 999999995.937352 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 51.29K です。

KITTEE (KTE) 価格履歴 USD

本日の KITTEE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における KITTEE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における KITTEE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における KITTEE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0--
30日$ 0--
60日$ 0--
90日$ 0--

KITTEE ( KTE ) とは何か

Overview of KITTEE (KTE)

KITTEE (ticker: KTE) is a community-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, launched through the pump.fun platform—a popular decentralized exchange for creating and trading meme tokens. As a Solana-based project, it leverages the network's high-speed, low-cost transactions to facilitate quick and accessible trading.

The token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, centering around a cat-themed mascot. KITTEE positions itself purely as a meme, emphasizing fun, community engagement, and cultural expression rather than any form of financial investment or security. The project explicitly disclaims any intent to function as an investment contract, highlighting its roots in decentralized, peer-to-peer digital creativity.

Origins and Background

KITTEE originated as an online meme, evolving into a tokenized asset on Solana. Its creation draws from the broader meme coin ecosystem, where humorous, viral concepts are transformed into blockchain-based tokens to foster community interaction. The project's logo and artwork were custom-designed to represent KITTEE as a fun, approachable character—a stylized cat that has become synonymous with the token. This mascot draws from popular internet cat memes, tapping into the cultural phenomenon of feline-themed content that has dominated social media for years. Unlike utility-focused cryptocurrencies, KITTEE's foundation is in entertainment and shared enthusiasm, popularized through online communities and social platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

The token was launched on pump.fun, a platform known for enabling anyone to create meme coins with a bonding curve mechanism. This setup allows the token's price to increase as more people buy in, creating a gamified launch experience. As of recent activity the project has seen moments of hype, including announcements of all-time highs and calls to action for community members to join before potential further growth.

Themes and Cultural References

At its core, KITTEE revolves around themes of fun, friendliness, and lighthearted internet culture. The cat mascot, simply named "KITTEE," symbolizes playfulness and approachability, evoking familiar cultural icons like viral cat videos, memes such as Grumpy Cat or Nyan Cat, and the broader "cat economy" in crypto. The token's branding uses "KTE" or "KITTEE" as symbols of support for these ideals, blending whimsy with decentralized principles.

Culturally, KITTEE ties into the meme economy, where digital assets represent shared jokes, identities, and communities rather than traditional value stores. It's not tied to any specific real-world events or narratives but draws from the evergreen appeal of cats in online humor. The project's artwork, including the transparent logo, features a cute, cartoonish cat design that encourages meme creation, sharing, and remixing by the community.

KITTEE 価格予測 (USD)

KITTEE (KTE) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの KITTEE (KTE) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば KITTEE の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ KITTEE の価格予測 をチェック！

KTE を現地通貨に

KITTEE (KTE) トケノミクス

KITTEE (KTE) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ KTE トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：KITTEE（KTE）に関するその他の質問

KITTEE (KTE) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
KTE の USD でのライブ価格は 0.00005129 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の KTE から USD の価格はいくらですか？
KTE から USD の現在価格は $ 0.00005129 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
KITTEE の時価総額はいくらですか？
KTE の時価総額は $ 51.29K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
KTE の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
KTE の循環供給量は 1000.00M USD です。
KTE の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
KTE は史上最高値 0.00009814 USD に達しました。
KTE の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
KTE の史上最安値は 0.00004955 USD です。
KTE の取引高はいくらですか？
KTE の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
KTE は今年さらに上昇しますか？
KTE は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、KTE 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:55:28 (UTC+8)

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。