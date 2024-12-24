Izzy 価格(IZZY)
Izzy（IZZY）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 303.12K USD です。IZZY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Izzy 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 70.91K USD
です- Izzy 1日内の価格変動率は +7.08%
です- 循環供給量は 420.69B USD です
MEXCで IZZY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IZZY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Izzy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Izzy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Izzy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Izzy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.08%
|30日
|$ 0
|-60.98%
|60日
|$ 0
|-84.20%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Izzy の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.09%
+7.08%
-25.20%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects. Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community. Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
