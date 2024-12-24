Hermes Protocol 価格(HERMES)
Hermes Protocol（HERMES）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00636293 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.56M USD です。HERMES から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Hermes Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.15K USD
です- Hermes Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は +5.58%
です- 循環供給量は 245.15M USD です
本日の Hermes Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00033613 です。
過去30日間における Hermes Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0038233211 です。
過去60日間における Hermes Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.4362848483 です。
過去90日間における Hermes Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.003943361559093664 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00033613
|+5.58%
|30日
|$ -0.0038233211
|-60.08%
|60日
|$ +0.4362848483
|+6,856.67%
|90日
|$ -0.003943361559093664
|-38.26%
Hermes Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.96%
+5.58%
-42.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Hermes DEX main goal is to let users and other decentralized protocols exchange both volatile assets (DAI to WETH for example) and stablecoins (DAI to USDC for example) through it with low fees and low slippage. Unlike exchanges out there that match a buyer and a seller, the behavior of Hermes is different, it uses liquidity pools like Uniswap. To achieve this, Hermes needs liquidity (tokens) which is rewarded by those who provide it. Hermes is non-custodial meaning the Hermes developers do not have access to your tokens. What makes your project unique? Stable coins have become an inherent part of cryptocurrency for a long time but they now come in many different flavors (DAI, TUSD, MIM, BUSD, USDC and so on) which means there is a much bigger need for crypto users to move from a stable coin to another. Centralized exchanges tend to have high fees which are problematic for those trying to move from a stable coin to another. As a result, Hermes Protocol has become the best place to exchange stable coins because of its low fees and low slippage. And Hermes also allows swaps with volatile assets. History of your project. Hermes Protocol officially launched in February 2022 and started emissions in March 2022. What’s next for your project? Introducing Yield and Concentrated Unified Liquidity Omnichain Marketplaces. Hermes V2 will offer multiple defi services compared to V1, while improving capital efficiency and user experience: - Bridge-less omnichain environment, powered with concentrated (Uni V3) and unified liquidity. - Decentralized Uniswap V3 Liquidity Management. - Uniswap V3 Liquidity Incentives. - Refined ve(3,3), becoming a fungible ERC-4626 - Improved UX and UI - Omnichain Yield marketplace What can your token be used for? Hermes token when staked for veHermes allows liquidity providers to take decisions on adding new gauges, boosting gauge yields, voting on token emission, and receive bribes.
