GemLink 価格(GLINK)
GemLink（GLINK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00202869 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 196.24K USD です。GLINK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な GemLink 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 52.33 USD
です- GemLink 1日内の価格変動率は -2.15%
です- 循環供給量は 96.67M USD です
MEXCで GLINK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GLINK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の GemLink から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における GemLink から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006467425 です。
過去60日間における GemLink から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006749613 です。
過去90日間における GemLink から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001982513697270711 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.15%
|30日
|$ -0.0006467425
|-31.87%
|60日
|$ -0.0006749613
|-33.27%
|90日
|$ -0.001982513697270711
|-49.42%
GemLink の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.36%
-2.15%
-31.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Gemlink is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and anonymity in transactions and data transfers. It is based on Zk-SNARK technology, which ensures efficient and secure-proof protocols. Gemlink aims to provide a fully secure and anonymous experience for users, with continuous updates and development to maintain a high level of privacy. The project also supports the development of applications and services based on private coins to meet various user needs. The tokenomics of Gemlink include Equihash algorithm, a block time of 60 seconds, and a block reward of 30 Gemlink. Halvings occur every 2,102,400 blocks, and a total of approximately 160,000,000 Gemlink coins will be mined. The premine blocks are divided into a development fund and an equity fund. Future native tokens will be created and stored in a vault for exchange with Gemlink tokens without generating inflation. Gemlink emphasizes the importance of masternodes in authorizing and storing the blockchain, ensuring network security. Masternode owners receive rewards and participate in the voting system for decision-making. Gemlink aims to divide its actions into four areas of development: MiracleBox wallet, AI Bot, game platform, and a cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token. Each area has specific plans for expansion and improvement. The MiracleBox wallet offers various features, including SWAP capabilities, support for masternodes, and integration with other wallets. The AI Bot utilizes advanced algorithms for market analysis and trading strategies. The game platform focuses on expanding game offerings and introducing social features. The cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token aims to provide a user-friendly platform with liquidity and security measures. Gemlink’s development plan prioritizes the user experience and aims to deliver the best services. The team will continue to work on expanding features, improving security, and integrating with other platforms to meet user expectations
