Gas is one of the two coins created by Neo Foundation. Gas is used as a processing fees for Neo coin.
Neo hashing algorithm is Proof of Stake (PoS), where blocks processing power depends on the amount of tokens held by miners instead of the Proof of Work method which depends on the mining power that a miner has to create a new block.
Neo holders is compensated with certain amount of Gas every month, is a similar concept to the ether gas and is used as a power for transaction (transaction). It is a coin that is paid as compensation of a concept of interest generated by PoS mining.
At the beginning of the release, about one Neo was paid per day with 1000 Neo, but it has a design algorithm that is gradually decreasing over time, which is offset by the price increase.
It is a coin that is closely related to Neo, walking along the path of the companion with the rise of Neo, and it forms a necessary relationship that the movement must be moving in a fluid manner.
Gas (GAS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Gas (GAS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GAS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GAS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GAS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GAS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
