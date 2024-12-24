Galvan 価格(IZE)
Galvan（IZE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 954.98K USD です。IZE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Galvan 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.37K USD
です- Galvan 1日内の価格変動率は +22.21%
です- 循環供給量は 5.76B USD です
MEXCで IZE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な IZE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Galvan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Galvan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Galvan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Galvan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+22.21%
|30日
|$ 0
|+10.80%
|60日
|$ 0
|+2.61%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Galvan の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
+22.21%
-7.84%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Galvan? Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness. This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability. What is IZE? Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run. IZE is used for: - Fees for processing transactions - Staking for new voting proposals - Rewarding active Node Owners - Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon) - Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon) You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper What is the Galvan Blockchain? The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons: 1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards 2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions 3. Easy participation through Node Software The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 IZE を AUD に
A$--
|1 IZE を GBP に
￡--
|1 IZE を EUR に
€--
|1 IZE を USD に
$--
|1 IZE を MYR に
RM--
|1 IZE を TRY に
₺--
|1 IZE を JPY に
¥--
|1 IZE を RUB に
₽--
|1 IZE を INR に
₹--
|1 IZE を IDR に
Rp--
|1 IZE を PHP に
₱--
|1 IZE を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 IZE を BRL に
R$--
|1 IZE を CAD に
C$--
|1 IZE を BDT に
৳--
|1 IZE を NGN に
₦--
|1 IZE を UAH に
₴--
|1 IZE を VES に
Bs--
|1 IZE を PKR に
Rs--
|1 IZE を KZT に
₸--
|1 IZE を THB に
฿--
|1 IZE を TWD に
NT$--
|1 IZE を CHF に
Fr--
|1 IZE を HKD に
HK$--
|1 IZE を MAD に
.د.م--