FUSION 価格(FSN)
--
-0.86%
-10.90%
-10.90%
FUSION (FSN) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00827654 です。過去24時間、FSN は最低 $ 0.00824625 から最高 $ 0.00880556 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。FSN の史上最高値は $ 9.76 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、FSN は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -0.86% 、過去7日間で -10.90% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
FUSION の現在の時価総額は $ 647.51K、24時間取引高は -- です。FSN の循環供給量は 78.23M、総供給量は 78766088.125 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 651.91K です。
本日の FUSION から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における FUSION から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0025765853 です。
過去60日間における FUSION から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0090247607 です。
過去90日間における FUSION から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.003067857490342246 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30日
|$ -0.0025765853
|-31.13%
|60日
|$ +0.0090247607
|+109.04%
|90日
|$ +0.003067857490342246
|+58.90%
Fusion is a project which consists of an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. FUSION was established by the CEO of BitSE, an incubation company which developed QTUM Blockchain and the VeChain blockchain, crypto projects which are both successful. Fusion uses the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM) that borrows things from PoW and PoS. At the same time, it uses a parallel computing by grouping nodes together, creating an efficient and safe platform.
The Fusion team used in its whitepaper the term Internet of Values which refers mostly to cryptocurrency related matters, such as the exchange and management of digital assets securely and without intermediaries. The Distributed Control Right Management is a security layer that protects all locked-in cryptocurrency assets on the Fusion blockchain. The distributed storage and sharding of a private key ensures that no one can have access the complete private key, meaning that no single node can gain control of the digital assets. Along with the traditional transaction triggering mechanism, FUSION incorporated time and event based triggers into its smart contracts. These three triggering modes have resulted from various financial situations, and have been designed to meet the requests of complex financial smart contracts.
BitSE, the company behind the Fusion Project, was founded in 2013 by Dejun Qian, being also responsible for the creation of QTUM and VeChain. QTUM and VeChain are both blockchain foundations which developed into independent ventures. The native token of the Fusion platform, FSN, will be used in paying network fees. Smart contracts require FSN in order for them to be executed, much like how ETH is used in the Ethereum network. Fusion (FSN) has a short history in the cryptocurrency market, which does not allow us to make predictions in the long term. Fusion cryptocurrency will have its Fusion mainnet launch before 30th June. We can expect a small increase in price due to this.
