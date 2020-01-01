Fluffington (FLUFFI) トケノミクス
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
Fluffington (FLUFFI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Fluffington (FLUFFI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Fluffington (FLUFFI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Fluffington (FLUFFI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FLUFFI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FLUFFI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FLUFFI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FLUFFI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
