EquityPay 価格(EQPAY)
EquityPay（EQPAY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01736156 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 213.85K USD です。EQPAY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な EquityPay 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 22.71 USD
です- EquityPay 1日内の価格変動率は -0.40%
です- 循環供給量は 12.32M USD です
MEXCで EQPAY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な EQPAY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の EquityPay から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における EquityPay から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0058702611 です。
過去60日間における EquityPay から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0100358966 です。
過去90日間における EquityPay から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01722677448910795 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|30日
|$ -0.0058702611
|-33.81%
|60日
|$ +0.0100358966
|+57.81%
|90日
|$ -0.01722677448910795
|-49.80%
EquityPay の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.63%
-0.40%
+16.52%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
EquityPay is creating a self-growing community of Entrepreneurs, composed of people with the highest ethics, to be governed under the principles of divine or natural laws wherein members would transact with each other under the self-regulated or community-made by-laws woven carefully with the concepts of honesty and integrity reflected with fair treatment to all. EquityPay will be developing a platform for E-commerce similar to Amazon, wherein the members would be indulging in the sale and purchase of goods amongst themselves. Similarly, a platform like Fiverr for buying and selling services would be created followed by a platform for providing educational courses similar in line to Udemy. The websites so created could be accessed only by the community members. The payment method would prominently be EquityPay (EQPAY) coin that will be listed in the crypto exchanges and would be utilized for the private use of the members. Aside from this, the community will run the referral reward program, i.e. Dragonfly Reward Program to be developed by Dragonfly App, Development LLC for which EquityPay has allotted them 7,000,000 pre-minted EQPAY coins. In addition, several apps will be developed by Dragonfly App for the community members which will be available to the public for free to spread awareness of the brand. One of them would be ‘DragonFly wallet’, which would be a wallet for secured storage of EQPAY coins. As an added advantage, EQPAY coins could be earned in the form of a referral reward by inviting others to use this Free Wallet. The referral reward program will run for 3 years for the growth of the community that can be easily tracked through analytics, leaderboards, and related reporting sections within the app. All rewards will be credited to the “Dragonfly Wallet” itself. EQPAY coins were first mined in September 2021 and have been tested by miners from across the globe resulting in the fixation of several bugs. The coins could be mined and staked.
|1 EQPAY を AUD に
A$0.027778496
|1 EQPAY を GBP に
￡0.0137156324
|1 EQPAY を EUR に
€0.0166670976
|1 EQPAY を USD に
$0.01736156
|1 EQPAY を MYR に
RM0.0777797888
|1 EQPAY を TRY に
₺0.61199499
|1 EQPAY を JPY に
¥2.7250704576
|1 EQPAY を RUB に
₽1.7573371032
|1 EQPAY を INR に
₹1.479204912
|1 EQPAY を IDR に
Rp280.0251220868
|1 EQPAY を PHP に
₱1.0140887196
|1 EQPAY を EGP に
￡E.0.8864812536
|1 EQPAY を BRL に
R$0.1074680564
|1 EQPAY を CAD に
C$0.0248270308
|1 EQPAY を BDT に
৳2.0741855732
|1 EQPAY を NGN に
₦26.8753476488
|1 EQPAY を UAH に
₴0.7295327512
|1 EQPAY を VES に
Bs0.88543956
|1 EQPAY を PKR に
Rs4.836062538
|1 EQPAY を KZT に
₸9.0564841584
|1 EQPAY を THB に
฿0.5932445052
|1 EQPAY を TWD に
NT$0.567723012
|1 EQPAY を CHF に
Fr0.0154517884
|1 EQPAY を HKD に
HK$0.1347257056
|1 EQPAY を MAD に
.د.م0.174483678