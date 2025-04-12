ELVIS 価格(ELVIS)
ELVIS（ELVIS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00110896 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.11M USD です。ELVIS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ELVIS 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- ELVIS 1日内の価格変動率は -11.08%
です- 循環供給量は 998.20M USD です
本日の ELVIS から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000138323882781302 です。
過去30日間における ELVIS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ELVIS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ELVIS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000138323882781302
|-11.08%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ELVIS の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-3.03%
-11.08%
-45.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Elvis is the world's first baboon with AI-linked brain-spinal BCI interface. Innovative by design, this Brain-Computer Interface opens up revolutionary possibilities for paralyzed patients by establishing a direct connection between the brain and external devices. It transforms thoughts into actions, enabling communication, control, and interaction with the world. The Interface in Elvis's brain is an extraordinary marvel—a 400-channel bidirectional system that not only transmits but also captures complex neural signals. At its core lies implantable electronics, with electrodes reading the brain cortex’s activity to control a computer. This data is then wirelessly transmitted (using technologies like Bluetooth) to a device where specialized software interprets it to, for example, move a cursor. This experiment also caused a significant stir in the scientific community, attracting the attention of many science enthusiasts and creating a dedicated fanbase for Elvis (4818 subscribers in X). The name "Elvis" became a sensation, inspiring the creation of numerous meme tokens under the same name (ELVIS) while the original token ELVIS has about 2300 holders at Mcap of $2,5M after the week since of it's launch on pump.fun. Russian Venture Fund “Voshod” has invested 305 million RUB ($3.5M) in the Elvis project.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ELVIS を VND に
₫28.43484336
|1 ELVIS を AUD に
A$0.0017632464
|1 ELVIS を GBP に
￡0.0008428096
|1 ELVIS を EUR に
€0.0009758848
|1 ELVIS を USD に
$0.00110896
|1 ELVIS を MYR に
RM0.0049016032
|1 ELVIS を TRY に
₺0.042195928
|1 ELVIS を JPY に
¥0.1595349856
|1 ELVIS を RUB に
₽0.0922876512
|1 ELVIS を INR に
₹0.0954703664
|1 ELVIS を IDR に
Rp18.4826592736
|1 ELVIS を KRW に
₩1.5774623312
|1 ELVIS を PHP に
₱0.0631774512
|1 ELVIS を EGP に
￡E.0.0569229168
|1 ELVIS を BRL に
R$0.0065095952
|1 ELVIS を CAD に
C$0.0015303648
|1 ELVIS を BDT に
৳0.1347719088
|1 ELVIS を NGN に
₦1.7714970624
|1 ELVIS を UAH に
₴0.045910944
|1 ELVIS を VES に
Bs0.07873616
|1 ELVIS を PKR に
Rs0.3109745632
|1 ELVIS を KZT に
₸0.5730994384
|1 ELVIS を THB に
฿0.0371279808
|1 ELVIS を TWD に
NT$0.0358637664
|1 ELVIS を AED に
د.إ0.0040698832
|1 ELVIS を CHF に
Fr0.0008982576
|1 ELVIS を HKD に
HK$0.00859444
|1 ELVIS を MAD に
.د.م0.010313328
|1 ELVIS を MXN に
$0.0224897088